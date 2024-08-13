Virginia Tech Linebacker Sam Brumfield Named To Dick Butkus Award Watch List
The Dick Butkus Award is given to the top linebacker in college football every year. Obviously named after the College Football Hall of Famer and legend Dick Butkus. The award has been given to collegiate players since 1985, when Brian Bosworth of Oklahoma received the honor of the award.
So many great linebackers through the history of college football have received the award: Patrick Willis, Derrick Thomas, Von Miller, and so much more. No Virginia Tech linebacker has ever etched their name in that historic list, but Sam Brumfield is looking to find a way this year.
Sam Brumfield spent last season with the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders, who finished the season with a 4-8 record, missing out on a bowl game. Brumfield still found success though, he was the Blue Raiders’ leading tackler with 81 total tackles on the year. He logged 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles on the year, which was good enough to notch him a landing on the All-Conference USA Second Team. He was also honored by the All-Conference USA Academic Team last year when he held a 4.0 GPA during that year.
Brumfield is making his jump to the power four level after only facing two teams of that caliber in 2023. It hasn’t been an easy battle for Sam though. He was a zero-star recruit by every recruiting service, and had questions about his future football career. He persevered through that though, landing at a junior college which was close to his high school.
In his first year at Northwest Mississippi Community College, he found immediate playing time and started at middle linebacker. He lead the team in tackles, had 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and seven quarterback hurries. All very good stats, especially at the middle linebacker position.
He vowed to stay with the school another year though, and absolutely exploded onto the JUCO scene. Brumfield was much better than his first year at the school, and helped Northwest Mississippi to an appearance in the NJCAA Division I Football Championship. He logged some ridiculous numbers, like his 115 tackles, including 13 TFLs, six sacks, five hurries, and two forced fumbles.
That historic year led him to the transfer portal, where he held several offers, with his full list of options including Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Charlotte, FIU, Georgia State, Indiana, Liberty, McNeese State, Tennessee State, and Troy.
Brumfield made a decision to play for the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders and the rest is history. He took the Conference USA by storm, and found himself looking for another new opportunity.
He didn’t just find opportunity in Blacksburg, he found home, and he’s coming to etch his name in the list of great linebackers who have received the Dick Butkus Award. An incredible honor, and if he isn’t already—Sam Brumfield should certainly be on everybody’s radar in the 2024 season.