Virginia Tech OL Tomas Rimac Named to One CFB Writer's All-Portal Team
Yesterday, Pete Nakos of On3 unveiled his 2025 Preseason All-Transfer Portal team and a lone Hokie — offensive guard Tomas Rimac — cracked the list. Rimac played at left guard last year for West Virginia, but is expected to play at right tackle for Virginia Tech, having suited up for the Hokies at that position in the program's spring game. Rimac made the list as one of two offensive guards alongside Tennessee's Wendell Moe. In addition, former Virginia Tech offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin also made the list, having transferred to Auburn this past offseason.
Here's a snippet of what I said on Rimac in my breakdown of the offensive line, published back in mid-July:
"Rimac likely slots in as the No. 1 option for Tech's offensive line and should play in a vast majority of the Hokies' snaps this season, barring injury. He's not a long-term option, possessing only one year of remaining eligibility, but what he lacks in time remaining is made up for in spades by power and ferocity.
In 2023, Rimac did not surrender a sack, accumulated 21 knockdowns and possessed the second most "great blocks" on the team with 63. He's a plug-and-play starter who can slot in at left guard if needed, allotting Tech more versatility. On the other side, Layth Ghannam played in seven games, making three starts last season in a campaign abbreviated due to injury. One interesting tidbit: Rimac played at left guard for the Mountaineers, but suited up at right tackle during the spring game. How Pry and Moore orient their line for Week 1 is something to keep a tab on."
Rimac’s value lies not only in his clear talent, but also in his versatility and ability to shift across the line. Whether he remains at tackle or shifts back inside to guard, he will perform serviceably and be the Hokies' top option in the line, regardless of where he suits up. Though he won't be in maroon and orange for long, he will contribute significantly in his lone campaign (barring a medical redshirt) with Virginia Tech. That flexibility makes him indispensable to Virginia Tech’s offensive front.
10 days now remain until Virginia Tech football kicks off its 2025 campaign with a Week 1 clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks, to be held on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. ET. Viewing for the game will be available on ESPN.