BLACKSBURG — In two days, Virginia Tech football will host Old Dominion at Lane Stadium; if it wins, it will improve to 2-0 and move its all-time record against the Monarchs to 5-3 following a 45-26 drubbing at the hands of ODU last year at Lane Stadium. Ahead of the clash, here are the predictions from some of our staff as to how Saturday's clash could unfold:

Lucas Boyd: Virginia Tech will be looking for revenge after a devastating loss to ODU last season that led to Brent Pry’s firing. For that reason, the Hokies should be playing to avenge last year's loss, and I think that endeavor will ultimately be successful, partially due to Virginia Tech's strengths and Old Dominion's offense being largely remodeled. The Hokies should cruise to a decisive victory behind another strong rushing attack.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 45, Old Dominion 17

Jackson Caudell: Old Dominion has James Franklin's attention this week. The Monarchs are not as potent as they were last season, but they are still expected to be a contender in the Sun Belt. I think they are going to run into a motivated Hokies team though that is going to be playing with energy at home and looking to start their season 2-0.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 35, Old Dominion 13

James Duncan: This isn't the same ODU team that drubbed Virginia Tech 45-26 last year. Colton Joseph threw and ran for 377 yards in Blacksburg that afternoon, and he's now Wisconsin’s quarterback. The three receivers who caught the most passes for the Monarchs last season left for LSU, Vanderbilt and Maryland. Old Dominion’s new starting quarterback Quinn Heinicle rushed for two touchdowns in the Monarchs’ 31-10 win over Norfolk State. Old Dominion’s defense had an impressive showing in Week 1 as well. It had five sacks, 11 tackles for loss and an interception in the victory. It'll be closer than last week, but I still predict a convincing victory in Franklin's second game.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 34, Old Dominion 10

Thomas Hughes: This team possesses light-years of difference from the Old Dominion squad that thrashed Virginia Tech last year, though I still think the Monarchs have some personnel to make the Hokies' life tough. Though Old Dominion is now without Colton Joseph, who moved to Wisconsin, Quinn Heinicle wasn't a slouch in his first game. Heinicle threw for 137 yards on only 12 passes, albeit against Norfolk State — a squad that went 1-11 last year and ranks No. 205 on SP+ right now. Old Dominion ranks No. 90 in SP+ entering this one, while Virginia Tech is No. 25. This is not a game that I believe the Hokies should look past by any means, but I do think Tech should claim this one rather comfortably.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 42, Old Dominion 14

Kaden Reinhard: The Hokies' gradual warm-up into the season continues now with an FBS opponent, but I still expect Virginia Tech to handily take down Old Dominion. The Hokies won’t as easily have their way against the Monarchs; Franklin pinned their defense as “fast and physical.” In Week 1, Old Dominion allowed just 126 rushing yards on 40 attempts, but if the holes remain in any form as they did for the Hokies’ opening contest, Tech’s running backs should have no problem hitting this mark. The redshirt sophomore quarterback, Quinn Henicle, only tossed the ball 12 times in Week 1, and he’ll be relied on more in Blacksburg; that is, if his offensive line stands the test.

Final score prediction: VIrginia Tech 45, Old Dominion 13