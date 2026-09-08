SP+ Projects Virginia Tech-Old Dominion Final Score
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BLACKSBURG — A year ago, Virginia Tech's 45-26 loss to Old Dominion — one that dropped it to 0-3 — preceded a tidal wave of change that led to the firing (and re-hiring as defensive coordinator) of then-head coach Brent Pry, the hiring of James Franklin to be the head coach of the future and a $229 million pledge over the next four fiscal years for Virginia Tech athletics.
Now, Virginia Tech prepares to host the Monarchs (1-0) this Saturday, looking to improve its own record to 2-0 after a 73-3 thrashing of VMI. The Hokies generated 619 total yards of offense to the Keydets' 83 while holding VMI to -4 net rushing yards. In total, Virginia Tech found the endzone 10 times — six on the ground, three through the air and one via a Beamerball-type blocked punt. It was the most touchdowns for Virginia Tech in a single game since 1995 (Akron; 11 touchdowns in 77-27 win).
The Hokies are 4-3 against Old Dominion, going 2-2 against the Monarchs in their last four games. Virginia Tech lost 20-17 in 2022, Pry's first game as a head coach, and his tenure was bookended by losses to the Monarchs. According to Hokies head coach James Franklin, last year's game, as well as the ODU-Norfolk State game from Week 1, will be on a loop around the facility, though the team is not in need of bulletin board material.
"We'll watch last year's tape and be aware of it, but no, I don't think we're going to need to offer things like that as fuel," Franklin said. "The reality is they already have our attention. 2-2 over the last four years, and the last time we played them was not just a loss, but a convincing loss. ... I don't think we're going to have to do any bulletin-board material, any of those types of things."
Virginia Tech's SP+ projection against VMI in Week 1 was 68-0, a total that ended up eight total points off. This week's projection favors Virginia Tech to win 35-14, giving the Hokies a 91% of winning the game. Last season, the Hokies' win probability on ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rested at 65.6% entering the clash, though Virginia Tech cratered, going down by 31-0 shortly into the third quarter. However, Virginia Tech scored its most points in 31 years (1995, vs. Akron), albeit against a team that ranked No. 405 in Connelly's SP+ rankings entering the week. Virginia Tech currently ranks No. 25 in Connelly's SP+ metrics.
Virginia Tech's Week 2 clash against Old Dominion is set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. ET. Viewing for the contest will be available on The CW.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05