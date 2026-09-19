Virginia Tech On SI Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football embarks on its first road test of the 2026 season tomorrow when it faces off against Maryland in College Park, Md. tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FS1). Ahead of the clash, here are staff predictions from our writers as to how they think Saturday's showdown will unfold.

Jackson Caudell: This is going to be by far the biggest test of the season up to this point for Virginia Tech. This is going to be a matchup between two talented quarterbacks and two opportunistic defenses look to make a statement. Virginia Tech's inability to run the ball last week was a tad concerning, but I think the Hokies have better playmakers, and their pass rush has been surprisingly effective so far this season. James Franklin gets another win over Mike Locksley, and Virginia Tech moves to 3-0.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 33, Maryland 28

James Duncan: James Franklin is 9-2 against Maryland, with six of those wins coming by 30 or more points. Against Maryland coach Mike Locksley, Franklin is 6-1. Franklin just seems to have Maryland's number, and I think Saturday will continue that trend. Virginia Tech leads the nation in sacks (12) and tackles for loss (32). While Maryland quarterback Malik Washington is very talented, his numbers were noticeably worse when he faced better competition last season. The Hokies also hold the advantage in their pass catchers, with Que'Sean Brown and Luke Reynolds being the most productive pairing on either roster. I have the Hokies winning by double digits on Saturday night.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 34, Maryland 21

Thomas Hughes: While Virginia Tech's 2-0 start was to be expected, what wasn't is the level of pass rush it's been able to generate. The Hokies have consistently created havoc in opposing backfields, with production coming from several different pieces across the defensive front rather than one individual player. Saturday should offer an answer as to how much of that is down to internal improvement as opposed to the caliber of opposing teams' offensive lines. Malik Washington has been impressive through Maryland's first two games, but I think Ethan Grunkemeyer has been more consistent operating Virginia Tech's offense.

He's largely taken what defenses have given him, avoided the costly mistake and shown against Old Dominion that the Hokies can put more of the offense on his shoulders when necessary. I don't expect there to be much separating these teams Saturday night, and Virginia Tech will almost certainly have to play a cleaner game than it did against Old Dominion. Still, between Grunkemeyer's early consistency and a defensive front that has created havoc through two weeks, I think the Hokies have just enough to escape College Park with their first Power Four non-conference victory since 2017.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 34, Maryland 27