All Hokies

Virginia Tech On SI Writers Predict Week 1's Outcome Between Hokies and No. 13 South Carolina

Who reigns victorious in Atlanta tomorrow?

Thomas Hughes, Brett Holmes, James Duncan, Kaden Reinhard, Luke Hubbard

Nov 9, 2024; Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry leads his team onto the field with wide receiver Takye Heath (2) before the game.
Nov 9, 2024; Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry leads his team onto the field with wide receiver Takye Heath (2) before the game. / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
In this story:

Under 24 hours remain until Virginia Tech football kicks off its 2025 campaign in Atlanta. The Hokies take on the Gamecocks tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET, with viewing available on ESPN. Ahead of tomorrow's contest, five of our writers offered their final score predictions and who they believe will walk out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the victory.

James Duncan: South Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 17

It is hard to see Virginia Tech leaving Atlanta with a victory. Expect the Hokies to put up a gritty fight against the Gamecocks, but the star power of LaNorris Sellers and the rest of South Carolina will likely be too much for Virginia Tech. If Virginia Tech is going to win, they are going to need to start strong and not take its foot off the brake. They will also have to keep Norris in the pocket and make him beat Tech through the air. More likely than not, Coach Shane Beamer will be picking up a victory against the school where his father cemented his legacy.

Brett Holmes: South Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 24

Sellers vs. Drones is going to be more interesting than the sportsbooks would lead you to believe. I think the Gamecocks will go up early in Atlanta by attacking the Hokies' secondary.

I predict that Rashul Faison will be active in the red zone, notching two touchdowns on the day. The Hokies come out of halftime down two scores, albeit with a fire lit underneath them. They slow down South Carolina’s rushing attack and make it a tie game a couple of Drones strikes later. After trading field goals, Sellers will showcase why he’s a Heisman candidate and throw the game-winning touchdown before the Hokies fail to push the ball downfield to end the game. Even with Drones playing at his best, the Gamecocks' pass rush will be too much for the Hokies’ young offensive line. Expect Shane Beamer’s unit to be active in the backfield and make big plays when they matter most.

Luke Hubbard: South Carolina 27, Virginia Tech 21

The South Carolina Gamecocks enter this season with a ton of hype. They have a Heisman-level QB in LaNorris Sellers and return a lot of players who were a part of a team that was a few plays away from potentially being a CFP team last season. On the other side, the Hokies had to replace a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but I like what they did in the portal. There's a world where the Gamecocks run away with this thing, but I think Brent Pry and Virginia Tech will be motivated to start the season 1-0. However, I still think the Gamecocks find a way to win.

Thomas Hughes: South Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 21

Though both teams possess a plethora of unknowns, LaNorris Sellers enters the season with preseason Heisman hype. Given that the Hokies enter the campaign with changes at booth coordinator positions and there being more experienced skill position players, I expect the Gamecocks to have the advantage.

Sellers is still a relative unknown, however, leading me to think that Tech will be somewhat competitive. However, in my opinion, I think that South Carolina ices it with a late-game field goal to keep the Hokies out of reach.

Kaden Reinhard: South Carolina 26, Virginia Tech 18

With two supremely talented dual threat quarterbacks headlining this contest, I anticipate instead the defense of both the Hokies and Gamecocks to shine and be the decisive factor in Atlanta. The Week 1 jitters have shown up for both of these programs in the past — South Carolina narrowly beat Old Dominion last year by only four points in its opening contest, and expect both of the offenses to go through a feeling out process with the top-tier defenses on the field. I have the Gamecocks edging out the Hokies 26-18, in a contest that leaves both defensive coordinators, Sam Siefkes (Virginia Tech) and Clayton White (South Carolina) satisfied with their side's play.

More Virginia Tech Football News:

feed

Published
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

Brett Holmes
BRETT HOLMES

Brett Holmes has been covering the Hokies as a Sports Media & Analytics student at the school for the past two years. Alongside writing, he works behind the scenes as a production assistant for Virginia Tech's athletic production organization Hokie Vision. In his free time, he produces his own podcast, Holmes Field Advantage, on his YouTube. You can find him on X @_BrettHolmes

James Duncan
JAMES DUNCAN

James Duncan is a senior at Virginia Tech studying Sports Media and Analytics. He is an active member of 3304 Sports, covering Virginia Tech sports, as well as a reporter for The Lead covering the Washington Commanders. James is passionate about delivering detailed, accurate coverage and helping readers connect with the games they love.

Kaden Reinhard
KADEN REINHARD

Kaden Reinhard started his sports media career covering sports for his local alma mater, the Floyd County Buffaloes, through Citizens Telephone Coop. Has commentated for football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Began writing 3304 Sports in the Spring of 2025, covering lacrosse and softball. Currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media and analytics.

Luke Hubbard
LUKE HUBBARD

Luke is a writer for Virginia Tech On SI covering all things Football and Men's Basketball. He's previously covered the LSU Tigers for Rivals and Athlon as well as the New Orleans Saints for SB Nation. Luke's passion for sports and storytelling led him to choose a career as a sports writer.

Home/Football