Virginia Tech Opens as a Big Favorite Against Old Dominion in Week Two Matchup

The James Franklin era is off to a good start in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech was facing a very overmatched opponent in VMI, but the Hokies left little doubt on Saturday night. They won 73-3 behind a strong defensive performance, a running game, and an efficient day from Ethan Grunkemeyer in his first start for the Hokies.

But things are going to get more difficult this week when Virginia Tech faces an opponent who has given them plenty of problems in the past, including last season. The Hokies will host Old Dominion this weekend and will be trying to exact revenge on the Monarchs after losing 45-26 to the Monarchs and then seeing Brent Pry fired the next day. Pry is still with the Hokies, though, as their defensive coordinator, and he will be trying to get his defense to put up another great performance.

Big favorites

Sep 5, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) breaks a tackle by a VMI Keydets defender during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While they are not as large of favorites as they were against the Keydets, the Hokies have opened as 17.5-point favorites against ODU, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Monarchs opened their season with a 31-10 win against Norfolk State, who is led by Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick. Old Dominion is seen as one of the contenders in the Sun Belt and even though they might not be as potent as they were last season, this is a game that Virginia Tech must take seriously if they hope to avoid the upset and make it to 2-0 under Franklin.

The running game was the strongest part of the Hokies offense last night and should give fans a lot of hope for things to come this season. Jeffrey Overton Jr had 104 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries and Marcellous Hawkins totaled 69 yards on 12 carries to go with three touchdowns.

It was also a solid start for Grunkemeyer, who did not have to be asked to do too much against an overmatched opponent. He finished the day 17-20 for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns and he might already have a favorite target in Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown, who caught six of his eight targets for 109 yards and a touchdown.

The defense is going to be challenged eventually this season, but they were dominant last night against VMI, holding them to just 83 total yards.

Kickoff for Saturday's game at Lane Stadium is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on the CW Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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