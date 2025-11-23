Virginia Tech Opens As Large Underdog in Rivalry Week Game vs Virginia
There is one game left for Virginia Tech before officially entering the James Franklin era.
The mostly forgettable 2025 season will come to an end when the Hokies travel to Charlottesville to face rival Virginia in the regular season finale for both teams. For UVA, they have a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship for the first time sine 2019 while Virginia Tech is hoping to ruin those hopes for them.
They are going to be big underdogs when they do so. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech has opened as an 11.5 point underdog against UVA and the over/under has been set at 52.5.
Rushing attack will be key
Virginia Tech faced one of the nation's best run defenses yesterday and was able to find a good amount of success. If they can do so vs UVA, they might have a chance to pull off the upset. Interim head coach Phillip Montgomery talked about that after the game:
"Well, I think we play physically. I think we play on edges. I think we create some problems for guys. I think we'd have put more on them if we hadn't gotten down as quickly as we did in certain times. If we'd been able to maintain a few other things in there, I think we've been able to to add a few more yards to that because I thought you saw the explosive runs that we had. We were doing a good job of staying ahead of the chains. Offensive line played really physical, backs ran physical. Trying to mix it up and do some different things. They're talented on defense, but I've got a lot of faith in our guys and what they do and how hard they play and I thought that was representative of tonight. You look at our team throughout this drive of games here. Florida State wasn't giving up many yards either and we put 200 and whatever on them. [Editor's note: It was 238 against the Seminoles.] We're going to put 100 and whatever we did tonight on these guys. [Editor's note: Tech accumulated 194 rushing yards against the Hurricanes.] We do a good job of that. And we take a lot of pride in that and that's the strength of our team."
Virginia Tech vs Virginia will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.