Virginia Tech OT Carter Stallard Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech offensive tackle Carter Stallard has entered the transfer portal following his true freshman season at Virginia Tech.

The Christiansburg, Virginia native committed to Virginia Tech as a part of the 2025 class and did not see any game action during his true freshman campaign. Instead, he spent the season redshirtting and developing.

The 247Sports Composite ranked Stallard as the No. 33 player in the state of Virginia out of high school, slipping him just inside of the top 1,100 players nationally. His 6-foot-8 frame and locality to Virginia Tech is what ultimately led to the program's interest in him out of high school.

Stallard is somebody that I was high on. A 6-foot-8 frame what weighed in at over 300 lbs coming out of high school seemed like the perfect developmental offensive lineman, but nothing ever was able to materialize during his short time here.

Stallard did put on a reported 20 lbs from his high school days compared to the most recent Virginia Tech roster update, showing that he is becoming more and more field ready. Stallard is likely transferring out to try and find playing time, which he could have been hard-pressed for given the massive offensive line group that Virginia Tech just brought in on signing day.

Out of high-school, Stallard was a three-year starter for Christiansburg High School, where he earned multiple all-state honors and showcased his strength and ability to dominate smaller opposing defensive linemen.

Stallard becomes the 19th Hokies to enter the transfer portal, joining all of the following names:

CB Dante Lovett

WR Tucker Holloway

LB Michael Short

DL Keyshawn Burgos

DB Christian Ellis

DL James Djonkam

QB Garrett Rangel

QB Pop Watson

WR Cam Seldon

TE Zeke Wimbush

RB Jeremiah Coney

RB Braydon Bennett

CB Caleb Brown

DL Arias Nash

OLB James Jennette

LB Caleb Woodson

DB Joseph Redish

WR Charlie O'Connor

WR Micah Matthews

This list is according to 247Sports.

So, where do the Hokies go from here? It's pretty simple. Stallard wasn't an impact player, nor would he have been this upcoming season. Virginia Tech will be making addition after addition in the transfer portal on the offensive line, so his spot will likely be filled pretty quickly with some of the offensive linemen that Virginia Tech is targetting.

Stallard will likely end up at the Group of Five level and be looking to make an impact. It would not surprise me if he ends up at a more local G5 like Appalachian State or James Madison.

We will have more as this story develops.

