Virginia Tech Receives Grim 2025 ACC Standings Prediction From Athlon Sports
The 2025 College Football Season is inching closer and closer and for Virginia Tech, the vibes are a little different this summer compared to last summer.
Virginia Tech seemed like a program that was trending up under Pry. They finished the 2023 season strong and were returning a ton of starters from that team and seemingly had a favorable schedule in front of them. They were talked about as the dark horse to win the ACC and make the college football playoff, but it wasn't long before that was proven to be false.
The Hokies started the season with an upset loss to Vanderbilt, lost to Rutgers a few weeks later, and had the controversial loss to Miami to drop them to 2-3. After rallying to win three straight to get to 5-3 and still have a shot at the ACC Championship, the Hokies collapsed, losing four of their last five, including the bowl game to Minnesota last Friday. Not only was this season very disappointing, but the Hokies are losing most of their contributors from this team to the transfer portal or the draft. RB Bhayshul Tuten, OL Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore, and several members of the secondary. They have worked to fill those holes in the portal, and quarterback Kyron Drones is coming back, but there is not as much optimism heading into the 2025 season compared to a year ago.
In new predictions from Athlon Sports, Virginia Tech is picked to finish 11th.
11. Virginia Tech
"The Hokies entered 2024 with high expectations and optimism following a 7-6 season. But instead of a step forward, injuries hit this team hard and coach Brent Pry’s team needed a late victory over Virginia on Nov. 30 just to get bowl-eligible. Is a large transfer haul and staff changes enough for the program to show improvement in what could be a make-or-break year for Pry?
After battling injuries throughout the ‘24 season, a healthy year from quarterback Kyron Drones should be a huge boost for this offense under new coordinator Philip Montgomery. Additionally, the portal brought help for the skill spots. Running backs Terion Stewart (Bowling Green), Brayden Bennett (Coastal Carolina), and Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri), and receivers Cam Seldon (Tennessee) and Donavon Greene (Wake Forest) are impact pickups. How dynamic this offense is likely hinges on a line with five new starters.
Former NFL assistant Sam Siefkes takes over the defensive play-calling duties and a lengthy offseason to-do list. The Hokies bring back only two starters but added several intriguing pieces from the portal, including linemen Ben Bell (Texas State) and James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan) and defensive back Tyson Flowers (Rice). Virginia Tech allowed only 22.8 points a game last season but gave up too many big plays and struggled to get off the field on third downs.
Earlier this offseason, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg listed Pry as a coach on the hot seat going into 2025 and listed him in the "Don't backslide" category alongside Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Florida's Billy Napier, and Cal's Justin Wilcox:
"The hot-seat talk bubbled up around Pry in November, and if the Commonwealth Cup had gone differently, Virginia Tech could have had a decision to make after a disappointing fall. Pry's second consecutive 6-6 regular season got him to a bowl game, but he will enter Year 4 with a new defensive coordinator and a staff that will include former longtime Hokies DC Bud Foster as an advisor/analyst.
Pry is halfway through his contract and Virginia Tech isn't in the best position to eat a seven-figure buyout. Virginia Tech should be more competitive in a very winnable ACC, especially with quarterback Kyron Drones back. The Hokies have eclipsed seven wins just once since 2017."
Will Pry need to improve upon his record in 2025 to be assured of another season in Blacksburg? Virginia Tech opens the season against South Carolina in Atlanta, and the Gamecocks are likely going to start the season with a lofty ranking. They also face Miami, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Louisville next season, but it is not a murderers' row of a schedule. Needless to say, the Hokies need to see some progress next season.