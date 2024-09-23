All Hokies

Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead Of Matchup With Miami

Virginia Tech will travel to Miami to face the No. 7 Hurricanes on Friday

Jackson Caudell

Sep 21, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
After a 2-2 start to the season, Virginia Tech begins conference play this Friday with a trip down to South Beach to face the No. 7 team in the country. Miami has been rolling opponents so far this season and have the Heisman Trophy front runner right now in quarterback Cam Ward. The Hurricanes are big favorites this weekend and for good reason.

Ahead of the matchup on Friday night, Virginia Tech released their depth chart for the game and here it is.

Position

Starter

Backup

Quarterback

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

Running Back

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

Wide Reciever

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

Wide Receiver

Jaylin Lane

Takye Heath

Wide Receiver

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

Tight End

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

Left Tackle

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

Left Guard

Bob Schick or Layth Ghannam

Center

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

Right Guard

Kaden Moore

Brody Meadows

Right Tackle

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

Defensive End

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

CJ McCray

Defensive Tackle

Kelvin Gilliam Jr

Josh Fuga

Defensive Tackle

Aeneas Peebles

Wilfried Pene or Kemari Copeland

Defensive End

Cole Nelson or Keyshawn Burgos

WLB

Caleb Woodson

Keli Lawson

MLB

Sam Brumfield

Jaden Keller

Star

Keonta Jenkins

Kaleb Spencer

Cornerback

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

Safety

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

Safety

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

Cornerback

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

The Hokies opened up as massive underdogs in the betting market and Bill Connelly's SP+ projects Virginia Tech to lose the game vs the Hurricanes by a score of 38-19 and Miami has an 88% chance to win the game.

Virginia Tech has opened as a 17.5-point underdog vs the Hurricanes and the total is set at 54.5.

Virginia Tech at Miami kicks off at 7:30 on Friday night and will be televised on ESPN.

