Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead Of Matchup With Miami
After a 2-2 start to the season, Virginia Tech begins conference play this Friday with a trip down to South Beach to face the No. 7 team in the country. Miami has been rolling opponents so far this season and have the Heisman Trophy front runner right now in quarterback Cam Ward. The Hurricanes are big favorites this weekend and for good reason.
Ahead of the matchup on Friday night, Virginia Tech released their depth chart for the game and here it is.
Position
Starter
Backup
Quarterback
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
Running Back
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
Wide Reciever
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
Wide Receiver
Jaylin Lane
Takye Heath
Wide Receiver
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
Tight End
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
Left Tackle
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
Left Guard
Bob Schick or Layth Ghannam
Center
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
Right Guard
Kaden Moore
Brody Meadows
Right Tackle
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
Defensive End
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
CJ McCray
Defensive Tackle
Kelvin Gilliam Jr
Josh Fuga
Defensive Tackle
Aeneas Peebles
Wilfried Pene or Kemari Copeland
Defensive End
Cole Nelson or Keyshawn Burgos
WLB
Caleb Woodson
Keli Lawson
MLB
Sam Brumfield
Jaden Keller
Star
Keonta Jenkins
Kaleb Spencer
Cornerback
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
Safety
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
Safety
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
Cornerback
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
The Hokies opened up as massive underdogs in the betting market and Bill Connelly's SP+ projects Virginia Tech to lose the game vs the Hurricanes by a score of 38-19 and Miami has an 88% chance to win the game.
Virginia Tech has opened as a 17.5-point underdog vs the Hurricanes and the total is set at 54.5.
Virginia Tech at Miami kicks off at 7:30 on Friday night and will be televised on ESPN.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.