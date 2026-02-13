What's The BPI Projections for Virginia Tech vs. Florida State?

After a shocking 76-66 upset victory over No. 20 Clemson, Virginia Tech men's hoops is back in action Saturday, hosting Florida State.

The Hokies (17-8, 6-6 ACC) raised their record in league play to an even .500 last time out on Wednesday, stunning the No. 20 Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. It was Virginia Tech's first ranked road win under head coach Mike Young and the team's first victory in Littlejohn Coliseum since Nov. 5, 2019 — Young's first game as the Hokies' head coach.

The Seminoles (11-13, 4-7 ACC) languished through a difficult stretch where they dropped five straight to open league play: then-No. 12 North Carolina (79-66), then-No. 6 Duke (91-87), NC State (113-69), Syracuse (94-86) and Wake Forest (69-68).

Since then, Florida State has keyed in, however, and has won four of its last six games. That included a three-game heater where the Seminoles took down California (63-61), Stanford (88-80) and Notre Dame (82-79). In Florida State's most recent game, it fell to No. 15 Virginia on Feb. 10, 61-58, falling via an 11-0 Cavaliers run.

At the time of writing, ESPN's basketball power index gives the Hokies a 73.7% chance of claiming Saturday's showdown. Virginia Tech has gone 12-2 at Cassell Coliseum, though it has accumulated a 5-5 record in its last 10 games.

Over that same 10-game stretch, Florida State is 4-6. The Seminoles currently rank No. 95 in the NET rankings, with a 1-9 record in Quadrant 1 games and a 3-3 record in Quadrant 2.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech ranks No. 50 in the NET at the time of writing, holding a 3-7 record in Quadrant 1 contests and a 4-1 mark against Quad 2 teams. At the time of writing, the Hokies are currently designated as the No. 70 seed on ESPN's Bracketology — the second team out of the 68-team bracket.

Virginia Tech's victory over Clemson came as a welcome respite from its difficulties in league play. On several occasions, the Hokies had struggled to close out games, letting contests vs. Wake Forest, Stanford and SMU slip away due to incomplete late-game execution.

On Wednesday, the Hokies struggled for the final eight minutes, but cinched the contest up when guard Jailen Bedford buried a corner triple with just over two minutes to play.

"You've got to handle the ball," Young said after the Hokies' victory over the No. 20 Tigers. "You've got to do the things necessary to win a game. We did that today, but you are right. We have had a couple that we kicked, and I take great responsibility in that."

Virginia Tech's contest against the Seminoles tips off at 2 p.m. ET, and viewing will be available for the contest on the ACC Network.

