Virginia Tech Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Week Three Matchup vs Old Dominion
Virginia Tech dropped to 0-2 on the season this past weekend when they gave up 34 second-half points to Vanderbilt, and the Hokies' backs are against the wall now heading into week three's game against Old Dominion. Old Dominion is a team that has given the Hokies fits in recent years, and they cannot take them lightly.
Ahead of Saturday's game, the Hokies have released their depth chart for the upcoming game against the Monarchs.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Kyron Drones
Pop Watson or Garret Rangel
RB
Marcellous Hawkins
Terion Stewart
WR
Ayden Greene
Tucker Holloway
WR
Donavon Greene
Isaiah Spencer
WR
Cam Seldon
Takye Heath
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain or Ja'Ricous Hairston or Zeke Wimbush
LT
Johnny Garrett
Aidan Lynch
LG
Layth Ghannam
Lucas Austin
C
Kyle Altuner
Tommy Ricard
RG
Montavious Cunningham
Brody Meadows
RT
Tomas Rimac
Hannes Hammer
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Ben Bell or Keyshawn Burgos
DT
Kemari Copeland or Kody Huisman
DT
Kelvin Gilliam Jr
Emmett Laws or Immanuel Hickman Sr
DE
James Djonkam or Elhadj Fall
SLB
James Jennette
Jason Abbey
MLB
Caleb Woodson
Antwone Santiago or Kaleb Spencer
WLB
Jaden Keller or Michael Short
Nickel
Isaiah Cash or Sherrod Covil
CB
Caleb Brown or Dante Lovett
CB
Isaiah Brown-Murray
Thomas Williams
FS
Quentin Reddish
Jordan Bass
SS
Tyson Flowers
Christian Ellis
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Nick Veltsistas
Kyle Lowe
Kicker
John Love
Kyle Lowe
Kickoff
Kyle Lowe
John Love
Holder
Nick Veltsistas
KR
P.J. Prioleau
Cam Seldon
PR
Tucker Holloway
Isaiah Spencer
Upcoming Test on Saturday
The Hokies are going to host Old Dominion on Saturday night, and SP+ is giving them a 67% chance to defeat them while projecting the final score to be 31-24. Virginia Tech is not a large favorite in this game, and they will have to play a competent game to avoid the upset.
What is SP+? Here is how ESPN analyst Bill Connelly describes it:
"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
Is Pry's job on the line?
After the loss to Vanderbilt, Pry, of course, faced questions about his job, and here is what he had to say about feeling the heat:
"I'm not. I tell the players to ignore the noise. The expectations here are to win. I'm not happy with where we are right now. Not from a wins standpoint. But I like this team. I'm still excited about what we can do."
The questions are going to continue swirling around Pry and his future. Up next for Virginia Tech are a pair of home games against Old Dominion and Wofford. How this team plays in those games could say a lot. Will the Hokies quit on the season or will they continue to fight?
College football insider Bruce Feldman wrote Pry being on the hot seat in the preseason:
"Last year felt like the season where the former Penn State defensive coordinator would break through in Blacksburg. It didn’t happen. Getting hit by a run of injuries didn’t help, but going 0-5 in one-score games really stung. Pry, who is 16-21 in three seasons, is now 1-12 in games decided by seven points or less.
The Hokies are talented enough to compete with everyone in the ACC, and they pretty much have. They probably should’ve beaten Miami last year on the road. This season, Pry has two new coordinators (Philip Montgomery on offense, Sam Siefkes on defense) and a very experienced QB in Kyron Drones. The opener against South Carolina and Frank Beamer’s son, Shane, is tough, but Virginia Tech doesn’t play either of the ACC’s two Playoff teams from last year, Clemson and SMU. And Miami visits Blacksburg.
Seven wins might be enough to buy Pry another season, but the Hokies have to find a way to start winning close games. Sooner or later (preferably sooner for Pry’s sake), the ball has to start bouncing the Hokies’ way, right?"
The Hokies have a chance to win some games coming up against Old Dominion, Wofford, NC State, and Wake Forest, but will they?