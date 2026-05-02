Virginia Tech is still what feels like an eon away from its first game under new head coach James Franklin. While turning a team from 3-9 into the heights that fans hope for may take a little longer than desirable, it starts with these two position groups.

Quarterback

This feels like a shoo-in. Most, if not every, collegiate championship program is led by an elite and efficient quarterback. For Virginia Tech, the records over the past few seasons show that.

When Kyron Drones first stepped onto the field in 2023, he was utililzed heavy in different option packages, which kept him playing to his strengths. Those strengths centered around deep-ball passes and a strong ground game that let the Hokies finish with a 7-6 record in his first year with the program.

However, in the final two years of Tech’s offenses, things became far less consistent when Drones was asked to find mid-range passing targets, which then led to just nine total wins in those two years.

If the Hokies can employ Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer in a way that allows the former four-star transfer to use his laser-sharp accuracy on all passing levels, then the floor for 2026 has been raised significantly. Grunkemeyer threw for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions in 2025.

Offensive line

When blocking the run last season, the Hokies were elite, averaging 185 yards per game, ranking No. 30 in the nation. It helped that Tech had one of the most consistent running back rooms in the country, along with a quarterback who could weave himself away from tight situations.

However, when facing opposing pass rushes, things more often than not fell flat. Of course, it was only Matt Moore’s first year with a transfer-heavy offensive front, which meant it would take time to gel, but moments of quality were few and far between as Tech ranked No. 125th nationwide in passing, putting up just 153.5 yards per game.

The Hokies are once again reshaping their offensive line with four power-conference transfers stepping into the limelight, where the future of the team lies on their shoulders.

There were no mentions from the defensive side simply because this should be Brent Pry’s bread and butter. Offensive coordinator Ty Howle, on the other hand, has only spent time as a co-offensive coordinator, meaning this season is his first with the offense in his hands, leaving a plethora of pressure on that side of the ball.