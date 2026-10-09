Virginia Tech's Clash Against Cal Critical In Multitude Of Ways

BLACKSBURG — For a Virginia Tech unit that just lost to Pitt 35-33 in a heartbreaker Friday night, a 12:30 p.m. local kick (3:30 p.m. ET) against a team that's 2-3 (1-1 ACC) like Cal may not inspire the most vigor in the Hokies' remaining games this season.

For the tenor of this 2026 campaign — one where Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1 ACC) reached its first 4-0 start since the 2017 season — it means everything, however.

The Hokies' first loss under James Franklin was particularly frustrating given the opportunities they had to emerge victorious. Despite accumulating 434 passing yards from quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer — the second-highest single-game total in program history since at least 1987 — Virginia Tech couldn't overcome four turnovers and a missed 36-yard field goal as time expired.

There are several reasons why Saturday's matchup against the Golden Bears could prove pivotal in determining how Virginia Tech's inaugural campaign under Franklin ultimately unfolds. First, there's the matter of positioning.

A win would put the Hokies within one victory of bowl eligibility. A loss, conversely, drops Virginia Tech to 4-2, leaving the Hokies with consecutive defeats after opening their campaign with four straight victories.

The implications extend beyond the overall record, too. Considering the Hokies' remaining conference slate — they play Clemson, SMU, and Miami, facing off against all three on the road in the span of a month — avoiding a 1-2 start in ACC play could prove especially important.

There's also the matter of Virginia Tech's offensive production, which has been among the most encouraging developments of Franklin's first five games. The Hokies enter Saturday averaging 41.2 points and 469.8 total yards per contest. The former ranks second in the ACC, while their 314.6 passing yards per game rank 11th nationally.

Grunkemeyer has been central to that production, completing 74% of his passes for 1,446 yards and 11 touchdowns through five games. The Golden Bears have surrendered 26.6 points per game, ranking 99th nationally, while allowing 360.6 total yards per outing. Their most glaring weakness has been against the run, where opponents have averaged 187.4 yards per contest — 121st among FBS programs.

That could provide an opportunity for running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. and Virginia Tech's rushing attack to establish a more balanced offensive approach. The Hokies have averaged 155.2 rushing yards per game, ranking 77th nationally, despite Overton's 209-yard performance against Boston College helping propel Virginia Tech to its fourth consecutive victory.

Establishing that balance could prove especially beneficial against a Cal defense that's been considerably more effective against the pass, allowing 173.2 yards per game through the air.

Defensively, Virginia Tech also has a favorable matchup on paper. The Hokies have surrendered just 87.4 rushing yards per game, the 14th-best mark nationally. Cal, meanwhile, has managed only 95 rushing yards per outing, ranking 133rd nationally. That discrepancy could allow Virginia Tech's defensive front to make the Golden Bears increasingly one-dimensional, placing additional pressure on a passing attack averaging 301 yards per contest.

The challenge for Virginia Tech will be maintaining the defensive consistency that helped it surrender just 274.4 total yards per game through its first five contests, even after allowing 35 points against Pitt.

Franklin was hired to reverse the trajectory of a program that had endured three losing seasons in four years entering 2026. The Hokies' 4-0 start provided considerable evidence that Virginia Tech had begun moving in the right direction. Whether that improvement can withstand a setback remains an unanswered question.

In 2024, the Hokies suffered a heartbreaking 38-34 defeat against Miami before traveling across the country to face Stanford the following weekend. Virginia Tech responded with a 31-7 victory, authoring a three-game winning streak.

For Franklin, securing a victory would do more than move the Hokies one step closer to postseason eligibility. A 5-1 record entering the second half of the regular season would leave the Hokies positioned to pursue considerably more than the modest improvement many expected following last year's three-win campaign. A 4-2 record wouldn't erase the progress already made, but it would represent another stumble in a game viewed as close to a 50-50 in the preseason.

Saturday's contest against Cal is not be Virginia Tech's most glamorous remaining matchup, but it could, however, be among its most consequential.