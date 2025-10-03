Virginia Tech's Initial Availability Report vs. Wake Forest: Who's In, Out and Unknown?
Virginia Tech football has now released its initial player availability report to the ACC for its Week 6 clash against Wake Forest. 15 Hokies were listed as out on the report, five were questionable and two were probable. Here's the full list, with the full report included below:
Probable:
- No. 3 - Donavon Greene - Wide Receiver
- No. 63 - Jaden Muskrat - Offensive Lineman
Questionable:
- No. 6 - Keylen "Brodie" Adams - Wide Receiver
- No. 7 - Sherrod Covil - Safety
- No. 8 - Christian Ellis - Safety
- No. 15 - Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin - Wide Receiver
- No. 36 - Brody Jones - Linebacker
Out:
- No. 0 - Quentin Reddish - Safety
- No. 5 - Joshua Clarke - Cornerback
- No. 7 - Chanz Wiggins - Wide Receiver
- No. 12 - Gabe Williams - Linebacker
- No. 16 - Jeffrey Overton Jr. - Running Back
- No. 17 - Caleb Brown - Cornerback
- No. 20 - Caleb Woodson - Linebacker
- No. 44 - Brett Clatterbaugh - Linebacker
- No. 52 - Sherrod Henderson - Defensive Lineman
- No. 57 - James Jennette - Defensive Lineman
- No. 77 - Brody Meadows - Offensive Lineman
- No. 80 - L.J. Booker - Wide Receiver
- No. 86 - Joseph Hobbs - Wide Receiver
- No. 87 - Harrison Saint Germain - Tight End
- No. 90 - Andrew Hanchuk - Defensive Lineman
Below is the full report, which also includes Wake Forest's players who are either out, questionable or probable.
Several injury notes are unsurprising, such as Meadows, who is unlikely to return this season. Virginia Tech interim head coach Philip Montgomery declined to comment on Brown and on whether it was an injury notice or transfer portal-related. The ACC's availability report only reports on the availability itself and does not offer any reasoning behinds absences.
Woodson and Reddish are dealing with minor injuries and will "hopefully" be back soon, according to Montgomery.
"Yeah, they haven't been available the last several weeks," Montgomery said on Tuesday. "I'm not going to talk about injuries and all of that part of it, but they're dealing with some injury things and hopefully, we'll get those guys back soon. Looking forward to that. We'll see how how they react and how we continue to to monitor their their availability."
Adams and Wiggins have also been dealing with long-term injuries. Adams was upgraded to questionable after being out last week, while Wiggins remains in the "out: section.
"I think Brodie's getting closer," Montgomery said on Wednesday. "He did some good things this week. We'll see kind of where that trend continues to go. Wiggins is probably a little bit further off."
Some positive availability news: Takye Heath moved off of the probable list after starting there last week, while offensive linemen Layth Ghannam and Johnny Garrett are now off the list entirely. However, Donavon Greene makes his first appearance on the availability report list this season, being listed as "probable" ahead of a matchup against his former team, the Demon Deacons.
Four players have transferred or intend to enter the transfer portal and redshirt: cornerback Dante Lovett, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway, linebacker Michael Short and defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos.
In addition, defensive lineman James Djonkam is no longer listed on either the team's official or online roster. On Wednesday, Montgomery confirmed that neither Djonkam or Burgos are with the program anymore.
"Yeah, they're just not with our football team anymore," Montgomery said. "And that is part of this process that we've been going through. And so, our focus is going to stay with the guys that are on our roster and what's in our locker room and those guys continuing to grow and really weld together. And continue to focus on what we've got to, which is a Wake [Forest] game right here in front of us."
Two further player availability reports will follow: a second report will come tomorrow, then the third and final report will arrive two hours before kickoff.
Virginia Tech will take on Wake Forest on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET; viewing for the game will be available on the CW Network.