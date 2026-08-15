Virginia Tech's Jaquez White Ruminates On Spring Game Injury, Bounce-Back In Fall

Jaquez White was scared.

The cornerback was tepid after April 18's spring game when he went down and landed hard on his knee, afraid that the worst had come to pass: He thought he had broken his leg and that his season was over.

"It was hard, I'm not even gonna lie to you," he said at the Hokies' media day Aug. 9. "... I thought [my senior year] had went down the drain, and it was a hard process because I've never been hurt. That was my first time getting hurt."

White has now received two beneficial pieces of information: The first arises from the NCAA's new five-in-five rules, which gives White another year of eligibility.

"It's a blessing [to have another year]," White said. "... I feel like if it comes to it, I'll take the next year, but my goal right now is to go to the NFL next year."

The second is that the injury wasn't quite as bad as it seems. But it was still bad.

White sustained a torn MCL and he also partially torn his ACL. He missed the summer, but he didn't require surgery. White missed six to eight weeks, and he's now back for the fall portion of preseason. He's not fully cleared for action, but he said at the Hokies' media day Aug. 9 that he's expecting for full clearance to arrive soon.

"I took the time off to heal my knee and do what I needed to do," White said.

White is one of the Hokies' potential top cornerbacks — if not the top corner — on the roster this year. As a junior at Troy — his first stint at the Division I level — he logged 67 tackles, three pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and a sack. His Pro Football Focus grades jump out, too. PFF graded White as the No. 13 overall corner with a 87.4 defensive grade; he also finished 21st in coverage with a grade of 86.8 grade and No. 21 against the run too with a 88.2 grade. Moreover, he finished No. 7 in the nation with 14 passes defended and No. 15 in the nation with 11 pass breakups. the According to defensive coordinator Brent Pry, he showcased versatility back during the spring game, and that's continued to show up afterwards.

“[He had] a really good spring," said Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Brent Pry after the Hokies' spring game. "He’s a kid that reminds me of some of the defensive backs that have played here over the years. Can play corner, he can safety; can play the field; can play in the boundary. He’s tough, he tackles, that’s how he got hurt there. He covers."

When asked to describe his own style, White described himself as a physical corner who plays with speed.

"I'm a physical corner, fast, I can make plays on the ball," White said. "I can make plays on the ball, come down and hit you, come down and tackle. You're gonna get a lot out of me."

Through the process, White has begun to learn more about the stratagems of head coach James Franklin, both in how he strategizes on the field — and in how he serves as a leader.

"Coach Franklin is the true definition of a leader," White said. "... [He] has shown me, [worked on] building me ach every day of how to be a leader. Just his characteristics of how he goes about things. Just the simple things like just, when you step on the grass or the turf, run off the field, run on the field. The little things, like the little details."

White has also improved in getting into the film room. That endeavor wasn't one he pursued much at Troy. In his words, he just went out and played.

"This year, I've been in the film a lot more.," he said. "[I've been] trying to critique the little things and just make the most of what I can. These days go by fast. I remember just being a freshman. Now, I'm in my senior year, and now, the days just go by so fast to the point to where it's all focusing on the little details and just making the most of it."

White's first chance to contribute in a Hokies uniform comes on Saturday, Sept. 5, against VMI at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on the ACC Network, and it will be the first matchup between Virginia Tech and VMI since the 1984 season.