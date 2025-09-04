Virginia Tech-South Carolina Matchup Was One of The Most Watched Games of the Weekend

📈 @ESPNCFB delivered its BIGGEST Week 1 on record!



🏈 3 games with 10M+ viewers

🏈 8.6M avg. viewers across ABC (4 games); 4.0M avg. across all ESPN networks

🏈 @CollegeGameDay shatters record for its most-watched episode EVER with 4.0M viewers!



More: https://t.co/5HksMoQ7IV pic.twitter.com/rjT78TFJLl