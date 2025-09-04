Virginia Tech-South Carolina Matchup Was One of The Most Watched Games of the Weekend
Virginia Tech and South Carolina was a part of a huge Sunday double header in college football and the Hokies nearly pulled the upset against the Gamecocks. In such a huge weekend of college football, the matchup between Virginia Tech and South Carolina drew 5.4 million viewers, one of the most watched games of the weekend.
Huge ratings
The 5.4 million viewers that tuned into Virginia Tech-South Carolina made it the fifth-most watched game of the weekend, behind Miami-Notre Dame, Alabama-Florida State, Clemson-LSU, ad TCU and North Carolina. With ratings and viewership numbers a huge part of the revenue sharing in the ACC now, having big spotlight games is huge for the program, even if they lose.
Will Virginia Tech have more high viewership games like this? They have big games later in the season against Georgia Tech and Miami, but they might not be able to top this.
All eyes on Vanderbilt
When you nearly beat a top-15 team as an underdog, it can be hard to get over. Will Virginia Tech he ready to go on Saturday night? Haad coach Brent Pry addressed that earlier this week:
"Yeah, I think a lot of times that's the case. You do spend more time on Week 1 and we got into Vanderbilt a little bit in preseason camp. Just some uniqueness with their offense. But that's why I like that we practice the day after the game. We go out, we make corrections. We introduced Vanderbilt at the end of practice last night and spent 15 minutes working on those guys. Kind of move on, close one chapter, open the next, and get ready for these guys. The guys are excited to be at home, to play at Lane Stadium. They're excited to play Vanderbilt again. They're excited to play a second SEC opponent. Diego Pavia, obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the country, in my opinion. We saw it firsthand. He took down [then-No. 1] Alabama last year. Had a great year. He looks even better to me right now. He's a dual threat guy again this week, that can can beat you with his legs, beat you with his arms. He's got a nice arsenal of receivers that got good speed, particularly the [Junior Sherrill] kid, we know. [Running back Sedrick Alexander] looked fantastic in week one. [Tight end Eli Stowers] is one of the better [tight ends] in the country. They got all their linebackers back. They got both corners back. I think 96 [Khordae Sydnor], one of their best D-linemen. And then [No. 5 Yilanan Ouattara] didn't play in the opener. He's a 6'7" guy. Imposing presence. We got our hands full. It's a very talented football team."
Virginia Tech could really use a win here, as a 0-2 start is tough to overcome, even if they have not lost a conference game yet. Let's see what the Hokies can do on Saturday night against the team that beat them last season.