Colorado Transfer DL Samuel Okunlola Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech adds yet another key transfer portal addition to their defensive line with the addition of Colorado edge rusher Samuel Okunlola. Okunlola has spent two years at both Pittsburg and Colorado. He will have either one or two years of eligibility remaining, depending on a potential medical redshirt. The news was initially reported by On3 Sports.

BREAKING: Colorado transfer DL Samuel Okunlola has committed to Virginia Tech, @Hayesfawcett3 reports🦃https://t.co/taVkFdowsM pic.twitter.com/7suDLuG9dM — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 21, 2026

Okunlola played in just one game in 2025 due to a season ending injury in the opener. In 2024, he started 10 games for the Buffalos, finishing the season with 30 tackles, eight QB hurries, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

The addition comes on the heals of Baylor DE transfer Kamauryn Morgan decommitting due to an issue with the university's addmissions office. The Hokies needed to add another experienced edge rusher into the fold to replace the loss.

Over his career, Okunlola has graded out quite well, never having a defensive grade below 60.0 overall. His best grading season came in 2023 with Pittsburgh, where he had an overall grade of 70.9 with a rush defense grade of 73.5 and a pass rush grade of 65.3. In that season with the Panthers, he was credited with five sacks, 18 tackles and a forced fumble.

His 2024 season in Colorado graded out strongly. He earned a 68.5 overall grade, along with a 68.3 grade against the run and a 67.5 grade in pass rush. He also had his best career tackling grade with an 83.8, a mark that he hadn't come close to before that season.

Standing 6-foot-4 and 250 lbs, Okunlola is a prototypical power edge rusher who will give weaker offensive linemen some trouble, which seems to have been Virginia Tech's goal with their projected starters on the edge of the defensive line, with both Kamauryn Morgan and Javion Hilson weighing over 240 pounds and profiling as power rushing edges.

The loss of Morgan hurt, but Virginia Tech was able to turn around and add in a top edge rusher in the portal with Okulola, who brings in over 750 career snaps of experience. The only drop off in the trade is that Okunlola does not have as much eligbility remaining and has likely gone through quite a bit of his physical development.

Overall, this is a strong add that Virginia Tech needed after the loss of Morgan, and they quickly addressed it and filled the roster hole. Okunlola arrives to campus and is immediately somebody who is expected to start on one edge for Virginia Tech.

