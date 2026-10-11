Virginia Tech Stock Report: Three Factors Rising or Falling for the Hokies After 25-20 Loss to Cal

For the second consecutive week, Virginia Tech football found itself on the wrong side of a one-possession contest, this time in a 25-20 loss to Cal on Saturday afternoon.

A week removed from its heartbreaking 35-33 loss to Pitt, Virginia Tech (4-2, 1-2 ACC) had an opportunity to right the ship against a Cal team that entered Saturday's contest at 2-3, missing starting quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and several other contributors.

Instead, the Hokies squandered a late 20-19 lead, allowing the Golden Bears to march 75 yards in just 57 seconds before Ashten Emory's 2-yard touchdown run put Cal ahead for good with 18 ticks remaining.

Virginia Tech outgained Cal on the ground 113-82 and finished with 401 total yards to the Golden Bears' 403. Yet, as has become an unfortunate theme over the past two weeks, the Hokies couldn't translate a competitive statistical showing into a victory.

With that in mind, let's examine three factors trending upward or downward following Saturday's defeat.

Stock up: Ethan Grunkemeyer's continued development

Despite Virginia Tech's second consecutive defeat, junior quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer continues to provide reason for optimism.

Grunkemeyer completed 21 of his 31 passing attempts for 288 yards and a touchdown against Cal, adding a 1-yard rushing touchdown that temporarily gave Virginia Tech the lead with 1:15 remaining.

His 30-yard touchdown connection with Ayden Greene in the second quarter was particularly encouraging, as was his ability to engineer a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive when Virginia Tech desperately needed an answer late. Even after Cal regained the lead, Grunkemeyer helped move the Hokies into scoring position for one final opportunity, reaching the Golden Bears' 7-yard line before his last-second pass intended for Luke Reynolds fell incomplete.

Perhaps most importantly, Grunkemeyer finished without an interception — there was one on the field, though it was nullified by a defensive pass interference call. For a quarterback still somewhat early in his collegiate starting career, the ability to produce in high-pressure situations is encouraging. Grunkemeyer is hardly the primary reason Virginia Tech has dropped two consecutive games.

Stock Down: Virginia Tech's defensive consistency

For a defensive unit that entered Saturday's contest with 18 sacks and ranked among the nation's leaders in havoc rate, allowing 403 yards to an injury-depleted Cal offense was particularly disappointing.

The Golden Bears were without starting quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, leaving Jackson Brousseau to make his first start for the program. Brousseau proceeded to complete 29 of 43 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown, while Virginia Tech managed just one sack — courtesy of defensive tackle Kemari Copeland.

Cal's 14-play, 79-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive consumed 7:07 of game time before Brousseau connected with Carson Perry-Smith for a 3-yard go-ahead score. Then, after Virginia Tech regained the lead, the Golden Bears needed just six plays to travel 75 yards for the winning touchdown. Linebacker Keon Wylie finished with a career-high nine tackles, but individual performances weren't enough to overcome the unit's collective shortcomings.

Stock down: Virginia Tech's ability to capitalize on opportunities

There is a difference between losing games because of a talent disparity and losing games because of self-inflicted mistakes. For the second consecutive week, Virginia Tech's defeat felt much closer to the latter.

The Hokies committed penalties totaling 88 yards, missed multiple field-goal opportunities, and failed to score in the third quarter despite carrying a 14-10 advantage into halftime. Senior kicker John Love's struggles were particularly costly in a five-point defeat.

The Hokies also allowed Cal to convert eight of its 16 third-down opportunities, further limiting their chances to establish control. Ultimately, Virginia Tech had enough offensive production to win Saturday. It had a fourth-quarter lead, generated 25 first downs and moved the ball effectively enough to threaten a game-winning touchdown as time expired. With Georgia Tech visiting Lane Stadium on Oct. 17, the Hokies must find a way to turn competitive performances into victories before their promising start becomes more than a distant memory.