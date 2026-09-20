Virginia Tech Stock Report: Three Players Rising After 35-26 Win Over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Virginia Tech football claimed its first non-conference Power Four victory since the 2017 season opener (vs. West Virginia) when it defeated Maryland 35-26 at SECU Stadium Saturday evening. Here are three players who I think elevated their stock from Saturday's Week 3 tilt (not in any set order):

No. 1: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

One game after delivering career-highs in completions (32) and passing yards (327), Grunkemeyer delivered another consistent performance that rivaled last week's. The junior threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, completing 31 of his 39 passes.

Grunkemeyer's 314-yard output Saturday made him the first Virginia Tech player since Ryan Willis in 2018 to put up 300 yards in back-to-back games. Grunkemeyer was second of the team in offensive grade with a 78.6 overall grade. Through three games, Grunkemeyer has completed 79 of his 101 passes for 865 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions.

No. 2: TE Luke Reynolds

Reynolds set a new career-high for receptions with 12, coming one yard shy of tying last week's record of 108 receiving yards. Reynolds also amassed 62 yards after the catch. Reynolds and Grunkemeyer paced the team in PFF grades on Sunday morning; Reynolds held the team-high in overall offensive grade with an 88.1, with his former Penn State running mate Grunkemeyer right behind. Reynolds currently paces the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (265), and receiving touchdowns (four).

No. 3: OL Logan Howland

Howland stepped up at left tackle in place of the injured Justin Terry, who left midway through the game. The Oklahoma transfer finished with a 61.9 grade on Pro Football Focus, manning the field for 58 snaps (Terry was on for 24). Howland finished with a 75.4 pass-blocking grade, third on the team behind right guard Montavious Cunningham (86.9) and right tackle Aidan Lynch (82.1).

Honorable Mention: RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.

The second-year tailback was a factor in both the receiving and rushing parts of the game, giving Virginia Tech another versatile weapon out of the backfield. Overton totaled 49 yards and a touchdown on the ground while adding 63 receiving yards, with most of that damage coming on a 49-yard touchdown off a shovel pass from quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. That ability to contribute in multiple ways made Overton particularly difficult to account for.

Virginia Tech's next contest is on the road against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The contest — scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. ET — will air on one of the following three channels: ESPN, ESPN2, or the ACC Network. After that, it's back to Lane Stadium for a Friday night showing against Pitt on Oct. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN).