Virginia Tech Tight End Zeke Wimbush Opts to Enter The Transfer Portal

With the transfer portal opening on Friday, there is going to be a lot of movement in both directions for several programs. Virginia Tech is going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch with James Franklin now in charge of the program. The Hokies are going to be trying to upgrade their roster for next season in hopes of making a push in the ACC next season, but there are also going to be several players exiting the program.

One of those players is going to be tight end Zeke Wimbush. Wimbush is a 6'2, 245 LBS redshirt sophomore tight end and he announced on social media today that he is going to be entering the transfer portal. During his time in Blacksburg, Wimbush was mostly a special teams player.

BREAKING: Redshirt sophomore tight end Zeke Wimbush plans to enter the transfer portal, per @kolby_crawford. #Hokies

From his Virginia Tech Bio:

"2025: Played in 11 games, primarily on special teams.



2024: Played in all 13 games, primarily on special teams.



2023: Did not see game action.



High School: Three-year letterman for head coach Mickey Thompson at Stone Bridge High School ... Played quarterback and tight end ... Tallied 729 passing yards and 12 passing TDs plus 840 rushing yards with 19 rushing TDs in his senior season ... Registered 17 receptions for 338 receiving yards and 3 TDs as a senior ... Rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals"

Busiest team in the portal?

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA: Incoming head coach James Franklin speaks to fans on the sideline before the game at Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech is profiling as one of the busiest teams in the transfer portal over the next couple of weeks and it likely starts with quarterback.

There is going to be a lot of dot connecting with former Missouri and Penn State QB Beau Pribula and Virginia Tech, and it makes a lot of sense, given the familiarity with Franklin and the other staffers. However, is Pribula the best option for the Hokies?

Other quarterbacks that are in the portal include Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Florida's DJ Lagway, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, and others.

Sorsby has been connected to Texas Tech since he entered the portal and he is likely to be the most coveted quarterback on the market due to his overall experience and dual-threat ability. Leavitt is along the same lines. He took Arizona State to the College Football Playoff last season and if not for an injury, could have gotten the Sun Devils back there this season.

Lagway and Raiola are big upside swings that could end poorly. They both have first round pick upside, but have their drawbacks. Lagway has been injured over the course of his career and has been turnover prone as well. Raiola has been a little more consistent, but is coming off a season ending injury and has not reached his talent ceiling from when he was the top high school quarterback recruit.

Things are going to be interesting to follow and it would not be surprising to Pribula end up with Virginia Tech and Franklin. Let's see what happens when the portal opens this week.

