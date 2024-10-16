How To Watch: Virginia Tech vs Boston College
Boston College and Virginia Tech both hold winning records heading into the marquee ACC matchup between the to schools.
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry exemplified the history of the matchup between the two schools. Boston College and Virginia Tech have played six times on Thursday Night Football and Hokies on the coaching staff, like J.C. Price and Xavier Adibi, have a long history of playing the Eagles at Virginia Tech.
Lane Stadium has had one of the best stadium atmospheres since the turn of the century, but the Virginia Tech home schedule has not been sold out since 2012, when Logan Thomas was playing at quarterback. Earlier this week, Virginia Tech Football announced that it had broken its cold streak. All of Virginia Tech's remaining home schedule is sold out ahead of the Hokies' matchup against Boston College.
The Hokies are set to play the Golden Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium.
Here’s how you can watch, listen to, and follow along with Thursday's matchup between the Hokies and the Eagles.
TV: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Matt Barrie
- Analyst: Dan Mullen
- Sideline Reporter: Harry Lyles Jr.
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com
- Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 206), Dish Network (Ch. 140)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesFB), Instagram (@hokiesfb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -7; Over/Under 29; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -265, Rutgers +215
