Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Reveal Uniform Combination For Matchup With Boston College
Virginia Tech has announced that they will be wearing their orange jerseys and orange pants on Thursday. The games theme will be the "Orange Effect" which is when Hokie fans wear orange to show support for the team at home. This was announced from the Virginia Tech Football X page formerly known as twitter, with a lot of fan tweets expressing urge for the team to wear the orange uniforms for the "Orange Effect" game.
Going into this matchup, there's been a lot of hype surrounding the game. That is because this is rivalry game, and it will be featured on ESPN Thursday night. This rivalry game has been going on since the 1990s and has seen Virginia Tech be the winner most times, leading the all time series 20-11. The pregame will also have Sports Center in attendance in the afternoon for fans to attend at Dietrick Hall at 2 PM.
Going into this matchup, here is what Head Coach Brent Pry had to say:"Good to see everybody; it's been a little bit. I'm excited to be back in Lane Stadium. It's been nearly a month, I believe. Thursday night, a sold-out crowd, ESPN national television, Orange Effect—there's a lot to be excited about. Great opponent in BC, highly regarded head coach, a lot to be excited about for Thursday. You know, ESPN Thursday Night Football and Virginia Tech go hand in hand. Back when I was a young coach, watching the Hokies on Thursday night was one of my favorite things to do. Our guys are excited, our coaches are excited. I'm appreciative of our fan base; we've sold out every home game this season, which I don't think has been done in quite some time. Everybody's fired up. It's been a good week of practice. Again, a little bit of a different week as far as scheduling and things like that, but our 37th appearance on ESPN Thursday Night Football speaks volumes. This series is tied three to three on Thursday night against Boston College, so it's a rubber match. We want to get on top of this thing."
Going into this matchup, Virginia Tech is the favorite by 63% and is projected to win this matchup 28-23. Here is what our own RJ Schafer had to say about this matchup: "With or without Jackson's injury, Virginia Tech has struggled to pass the ball offensively. Most of Virginia Tech's passing statistics land the Hokies near the bottom of the ACC. Kyron Drones has averaged just above 166 passing yards in his past five games, and the Fighting Hokies average less than two hundred passing yards per game despite averaging 7.2 yards per pass. There is no distinct issue, but Kyron Drones' stats against strong secondaries have been lower than expected, and the offensive line has been much better in run blocking than in the passing game. Getting the ball downfield has been a priority for Brent Pry this season, and Boston College's secondary will still stand strong in the absence of Amari Jackson at cornerback."
Virginia Tech plays against Boston College Thursday Night at 7:30 PM ET at Lane Stadium on ESPN.
