Virginia Tech vs Marshall: Hokies Remain Double-Digit Favorites Against the Thundering Herd As Kickoff Nears
The Hokies are set to kickoff their first home game of their 2024 campaign. The Hokies will invite the Sun Belt's finest--the Marshall Thundering Herd into Lane Stadium as they hope to avenge their loss from last year. Virginia Tech is set to enter their second consecutive game as favorites, double-digit favorites at that, as Virginia Tech is listed as a 20.5-point favorite against Marshall on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Virginia Tech comes into this game without any in-conference games played, as the Hokies first ACC matchup will be against the Miami Hurricanes in week five. For now they are focused on their next out of conference opponents, Marshall, Old Dominion, and Rutgers. Virginia Tech will likely be without the services of Nick Gallo on offense for the second consecutive week, as the Hokies will probably start Benji Gosnell at the tight end position.
Virginia Tech cannot get ahead of themselves on offense--or defense, and will hope to win the game against Marshall handedly. Ultimately, to cover the spread, the Hokies need to come out fast. The offense came out flat against Vanderbilt, scoring three points in the first half.
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's game:
TV: CW Sports
- Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
- Analyst: Max Browne
- Sideline Reporter: Treavor Scales
- Mobile App: The CW
- Online: CWTV.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
Betting odds per FanDuel Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -20.5; Over/Under 52.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -2000, Vanderbilt +980
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.