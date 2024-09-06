Virginia Tech vs Marshall: How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Saturday’s Game + Betting Odds
The Virginia Tech Hokies are hungry, seeking a win against Marshall to start the year with a 1-1 record. The Hokies suffered a tough loss at Vanderbilt in week one, but the team has taken it well, and are ready to face off against another out-of-conference opponent. Virginia Tech will likely be without the services of Nick Gallo, Jalen Stroman, and Will Johnson due to injury, but all signs are pointing to Kyron Drones being fully healthy for the game against the Herd.
Virginia Tech has struggled against the Herd in the past, dropping last year’s game at Marshall 24-17. Virginia Tech has the overall lead for the series however, holding an 11-3 lead over Marshall. Since 1950, the Hokies hold an even more impressive 9-1 lead over the series. Virginia Tech is the clear favorite in this game, and is hoping to put this game away, instead of it ending like the Hokie’s last game against Vanderbilt—or the last game against Marshall. The Thundering Herd won’t go down without a fight, but the Hokies are looking to take care of business in Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech will face off against their first group-of-five opponent—the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, September 7th at 4:30 PM ET. This game marks the Hokie’s first game at home this season.
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's game:
TV: CW Sports
- Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
- Analyst: Max Browne
- Sideline Reporter: Treavor Scales
- Mobile App: The CW
- Online: CWTV.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -20.5; Over/Under 52.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -1600, Vanderbilt +900
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .