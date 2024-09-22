Virginia Tech vs Miami Betting Odds: Hokies Open as Massive Underdogs against the Hurricanes
Virginia Tech is coming off of a disappointing loss to Rutgers on Saturday, a loss that dropped the Hokies to 2-2 for the season. After an offseason full of hype and promise, the Hokies have losses to Vanderbilt and Rutgers. While they still don't have an ACC loss and are technically still in the conference title race, there has been nothing to suggest that things are going to get turned around.
Speaking of conference play, Virginia Tech opens ACC play with a game against No. 8 Miami on Friday and they are going to be massive underdogs according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Virginia Tech has opened as a 17.5-point underdog vs the Hurricanes and the total is set at 54.5.
In terms of where they go from here and the mindset of the team, this is what head coach Brent Pry said last night after the loss to Rutgers:
"Yeah, obviously there are signs out there in each of these four games, the wins and the losses, of the team that we can be. We just haven't put it all together. You know, another slow start today, you can't dig yourself in a hole. As proud as I am of the way we battled back, you can't dig in the hole. We got to coach better and play better, you know, early in the game. But it's a four-quarter game. Games like today prove that. You got a chance to win it at the end, and they made two good plays, and we didn't make enough of them.
Yeah, you know, again, we didn't listen to the expectations. I mean, we're happy to have them here at Virginia Tech. We know the team we have. We know the potential we have. But, you know, you can't just be about potential, you got to meet it, and we're not doing that right now. We are a better team than what we showed today. You make a few more plays on offense, you make a few more plays on defense, just a couple of plays on teams. You can't lose the takeaway battle and explosive play battle and win the game. Very difficult, and we almost did it."
Virginia Tech at Miami kicks off at 7:30 on Friday night and will be televised on ESPN.
