Virginia Tech vs Miami: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Five Matchup
Virginia Tech will face off against Miami on a special Friday Night matchup on ESPN.
The obvious storyline heading into the game is the quarterback matchup between Kyron Drones and Cam Ward, likely the first ACC matchup against two quarterbacks who are cousins.
This game has been circled on the schedule for both teams, and Brent Pry knows that his previous losses on the season don’t matter when it comes to taking the conference. Virginia Tech hasn’t played a game in conference, therefore they are ahead of teams like Syracuse, Cal, Georgia Tech, and Florida State—who have suffered one, even two losses.
That’s not the situation heading into this game though, and Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten will both be healthy and ready for Virginia Tech’s biggest matchup since their game against No. 5 Florida State last year.
Both teams will be fighting hard though, and this game could be extremely high-scoring just by the nature of the teams. It could also be a very low-scoring game though, since Miami has one of the best scoring defenses in the defense.
Pre-Game
Virginia Tech announced their flag bearers for the matchup against Miami. Defensive lineman Cole Nelson will bear the Virginia Tech flag, defensive back Jaylen Jones will bear the flag of the State of Virginia, and tight end Benji Gosnell will bear the United States of America flag.
The Virginia Tech team has arrived at Hard Dock Stadium, and players have reached the field, according to Virginia Tech Football’s X page.