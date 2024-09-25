Virginia Tech vs Miami: Three Players to Watch on The Hurricanes Offense
The Hokies are coming into this week's game, intending to bounce back from the loss last Saturday to Rutgers. In that game, we saw a lot of different things go wrong for the defense in both the run and passing game, so this should be a week of emphasis on improvement, especially with a short turnaround. With that being said, let's take a look at the top 3 players to watch out for on the Miami Hurricanes offense this Friday night.
1. QB Cam Ward
Cam Ward has been in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy this year, throwing for 1,439 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions, all while leading the Hurricanes to a 4-0 record this season. Last week against South Florida, Ward threw for 404 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, and completed 70% of his passes. This matchup will be a great test for the Hokies pass defense, who only give up an average of 160 passing yards per game and hold opponents to 33.9% on 3rd down attempts. Ward is currently averaging 359.8 passing yards a game on 72% pass completion for the season so this will be a test for both sides.
2. WR Xavier Restrepo
Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo has been having a big season so far, catching 20 passes for 362 yards, and 5 touchdowns, with an average of 90.5 yards per game. This past game, Xavier finished with 6 receptions, 99 yards, and 1 touchdown, with his longest reception being 28 yards against South Florida. The matchup between him and the Hokies' secondary will be one for everyone to keep a close eye on as Xavier has proven he can be a deep threat in every game so far this season for the Hurricanes.
3. RB Damien Martinez
Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez has been splitting rushes with other running backs this season. But he still leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 4 and 190 rushing yards, on 40 attempts, averaging 4.8 yards a carry. Last week against South Florida Martinez finished with 3 rushing touchdowns with his longest run being 10 yards for the game, however, this Hurricanes team can switch it up in the running game as we saw over the last few weeks. Be sure to look out for Jordan Lyle and Mark Fletcher, who both split carries as backup running backs. The Hokies rush defense is giving up an average of 181 rushing yards a game, so it should be interesting to see if they can answer this Hurricane rushing attack.
The Hokies travel to Miami to play the Hurricanes this Friday at 7:30 on ESPN.