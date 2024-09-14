Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Three Matchup
Gameday is here Hokie fans! Virginia Tech is heading out on the road today to face a familiar foe in Old Dominion. The Monarchs have given the Hokies problems before and Brent Pry's team is going to have to navigate this game and avoid being upset on the road, much like they were when they faced Vanderbilt two weeks ago.
I think the Hokies need to get out to a quicker start today than they have in their previous two games this season. Virginia Tech has been slow to start in both games and it cost them in the first one against Vanderbilt. The offense particularly was slow to get going against Marshall last week, but the defense was solid. The Hokies could benefit from a great start because if you let a team hang around too long, they can take advantage of your mistakes.
It feels like it is taking too long for the Hokies to get going on offense in each of their first two games. They were not able to run the ball in the first game and while they did end up totaling 208 yards on the ground vs Marshall. they did it on 51 carries and averaged just above four yards a carry, and that is not a great number. The passing game was not great either as Drones finished 14-21 through the air for only 131 yards. Drones has been slow to get going this year on the ground or through the air and he is going to need to have a strong game on Saturday.
Old Dominion had four turnovers in their opening week loss to South Carolina and had two last week vs East Carolina. Virginia Tech has only forced one turnover in their first two games and if they can't get takeaways on Saturday, that could give Old Dominion more chances on offense.
Be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for the latest updates from today's game including stats and highlights!
1st Quarter
Touchdown Virginia Tech! Drones finds Jaylin Lane for a 25-yard touchdown. 7-0 Hokies in the first quarter.
Touchdown Virginia Tech! Drones runs into the end zone to give the Hokies a 14-0 lead over the Monarchs. 5:50 remains in the first quarter