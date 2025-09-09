Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: Three Biggest Storylines For Saturday's Game
Virginia Tech's season is already at a crossroads. After opening the year with back-to-back losses, the Hokies will host a familiar foe in Old Dominion. This game could be much more difficult for Virginia Tech than some might expect, as the Monarchs are coming off a dominating 54-6 victory over NC Central. As pressure continues to mount on Brent Pry and this team, here are three storylines to watch heading into Saturday's matchup.
A Must Win For Brent Pry
After being up 20–10 at halftime and then giving up 34 unanswered points to Vanderbilt, Brent Pry and the Hokies aren’t just looking for a win over Old Dominion—they need a dominating victory.
If Virginia Tech does not win convincingly, the discourse about Pry's job security will only get louder and more hostile. Following the Vanderbilt loss, Pry said he is not concerned about losing his job, but losing to Old Dominion, a game in which Virginia Tech enters as a 7.5-point favorite, would be a new all-time low in Pry's tenure as head coach.
There is still time to turn this season around, but that time is starting to run low. Pry needs to get this team playing better and in a hurry. You can bet ODU believes they can win this game and they will give Virginia Tech their best shot.
Establish the Run
In Old Dominion's Week 1 loss to Indiana, the Monarchs could not stop the Hoosiers' rushing attack. As a team, Indiana ran the ball 57 times for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Old Dominion did a solid job limiting Indiana's passing attack, holding quarterback Fernando Mendoza to under 200 passing yards.
The Hokies need to set the tone with their ground game and get it going early. Terion Stewart, who is still ramping up from injury, rushed the ball just three times for 10 yards against Vanderbilt. Virginia Tech needs strong games from him, Marcellous Hawkins and Jeremiah Coney to leave Blacksburg with a victory.
The Hokies' offensive line also needs to step up in the run game. In the two games this season, Virginia Tech is averaging under 3.5 yards per carry. No team in the country is going to win consistently with that kind of production.
Take Advantage of ODU's Mistakes
In Old Dominion's first two games, penalties have hurt them. Despite winning by 48 points against NC Central, the Monarchs had 74 yards of penalties called against them. Against Indiana, they had 65 yards of penalties. Despite the 0-2 start, Virginia Tech has been a very disciplined team when it comes to penalties, only having 70 yards of penalties called against them across both the South Carolina and the Vanderbilt game.
Quarterback Kyron Drones could exploit Old Dominion's aggressiveness by using hard counts to draw defenders offside to get an easy five yards or even a free play and take a shot deep. If executed well, this tactic can help establish the tempo of the game early and keep Old Dominion on its heels.