Virginia Tech vs Rutgers: PFF Grades For Every Virginia Tech Player on Defense
Week four’s matchup against Rutgers, saw plenty of players get a large amount of playing time in comparison to earlier in the year.
With that, there were also some of the lowest PFF grades of the entire year, with some star players like Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles being graded well below their expectations as the leaders of the defense.
There were some highlights on the defense though as shown below, since some of the players getting a significant amount of downs that hadn’t before, performed really well and outshined expectations.
It was an all-around okay matchup on defense, with one position group notably playing worse than the others. The game just left some of the defensive group disappointed, and motivated to go throughout the rest of the season. It’s still early and the Hokies haven’t even entered ACC play yet, but now is the time to fix the mistakes on defense and start to make some changes.
So how did Virginia Tech defensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. DE Jorden McDonald- 77.4 (11)
2. S Kaleb Spencer- 76.4 (22)
3. LB Keli Lawson- 74.6 (4)
4. DE Keyshawn Burgos- 74.5 (30)
5. CB Mansoor Delane- 71.1 (65)
6. LB Jaden Keller- 67.9 (40)
7. LB Sam Brumfield- 67.5 (48)
8. CB Dante Lovett- 66.7 (13)
9. DE C.J. McCray- 66.7 (14)
10. LB Caleb Woodson- 64.9 (64)
11. S Mose Phillips- 62.8 (74)
12. CB Thomas Williams- 62.2 (4)
13. CB Dorian Strong- 59.9 (70)
14. S Keonta Jenkins- 59.6 (59)
15. DT Kelvin Gilliam- 54.3 (45)
16. CB Jaylen Jones- 53.9 (61)
17. DT Kemari Copeland- 53.8 (3)
18. DE Cole Nelson- 52.2 (44)
19. Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 50.5 (57)
20. Aeneas Peebles- 46.7 (48)
21. S Quintin Reddish- 44.3 (17)
22. DT Josh Fuga- 37.8 (31)
23. DT Wilfried Pene- 31.5 (34)