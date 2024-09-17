Virginia Tech vs Rutgers: Three Storylines To Watch On Saturday
After vanquishing the devil that was the ODU Monarchs over in Norfolk, VA, the Hokies are moving forward with their recent 37-17 win with some much-needed confidence. But no matter the confidence of the team, the Hokies need to come in this upcoming Saturday and compete just as hard as they did last week. Matching up with Rutgers this week will surely be no simple task and seems to be the first true test of Virginia Tech’s teetering season. The Scarlett Knights come in with a 2-0 record with impressive wins over Howard and Akron, and don’t forget they defeated the Hokies pretty handily last season in Piscataway, NJ.
So with this year’s matchup taking place in Lane Stadium,what are some things to look out for heading into Saturday’s contest?
1. Can Virginia Tech contain the beast that is Kyle Monangai?
The Hokies had a hard time keeping Monangai contained in last year's matchup, as he busted out a 143-yard, three-touchdown performance. This year, Monangai seems to be doing exactly what he was doing last year, except even better. In Rutgers's first two games, he has amassed 46 carries, 373 yards, and four touchdowns.
With the rushing defense for Virginia Tech still a bit iffy, they will have to key in on containing Monangai if they want a chance at taking the victory at home.
2. Can Drones continue to make plays with his feet when necessary?
Last week against ODU, Kyron Drones had a field day rushing the ball. His 117 rushing yards were good for the game-high in Norfolk, as he exhibited his ability to make plays out of nothing when needed. That means the offensive line for Virginia Tech has to step up again and be sure to win the offensive battle in the trenches and keep the pressure off of Drones.
3. How healthy will the Hokies be heading into Satuday?
During head coach Brent Pry’s presser this morning, he provided an injury update as the team begins to prepare for Rutgers this coming Saturday.
The names mentioned by Pry this morning were deemed questionable or banged up for this weeks game included WR Ali Jennings, LT Xavier Chaplin, RB Bhayshul Tuten, LB Keli Lawson, and OL Brody Meadows.
Players that are out for the game include TE Nick Gallo and S Jalen Stroman.
With all of this taken into account, Virginia Tech’s health is very important for this week's matchup and we will have to see how things progress as the week rolls on.