Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart for Matchup Against Rutgers

Virginia Tech moved some players in the depth chart.

Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (22) celebrates a sack against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (22) celebrates a sack against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech released their weekly two-deep depth chart ahead of the Hokies' interesting matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Some rumored changes from last week's press conference happened this week.

Before week three, Brent Pry had said that Tuten would be removed from the kick returner role, but he remained in the role for the weekly depth chart, and P.J. Prioleau landed the role as the starting kick returner. Now, that change has been reflected in the depth chart.

Some other changes were made as well.

The offensive line was shaken up in this week's depth chart. Layth Ghannam and Bob Schick were named as co-starters at left guard, which moved Schick from right guard to left guard. With this change, backup left guard Brody Meadows was forced to backup right guard on the depth chart.

On the defensive line, Kelvin Gilliam and Wilfried Pene switched spots on the weekly chart. Gilliam is now listed as a co-starter with Josh Fuga at one of the defensive tackle spots. Pene is now listed as a co-backup with Kemari Copeland behind Aeneas Peebles.

There was also a change at linebacker. At WILL Linebacker, Caleb Woodson got the first spot in the depth chart over Keli Lawson, who started at the position during the first three weeks of the Hokies' season.

Here is the Hokies' depth chart ahead of their game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

RB

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

WR

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

WR

Jaylin Lane

Takye Heath

WR

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

TE

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

LT

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

LG

Layth Ghannam

OR Bob Schick

C

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

RG

Kaden Moore

Brody Meadows

RT

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

C.J. McCray

DT

Josh Fuga

OR Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

DT

Aeneas Peebles

Wilfried Pene OR Kemari Copeland

DE

Cole Nelson

OR Keyshawn Burgos

WLB

Caleb Woodson

Keli Lawson

MLB

Sam Brumfield

Jaden Keller

STAR

Keonta Jenkins

Caleb Spencer

CB

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

S

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

S

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

CB

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

PK

John Love

Kyle Lowe

KO

Kyle Lowe

John Love

H

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

KR

P.J. Prioleau

Malachi Thomas

PR

Jaylin Lane

Ali Jennings

LS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

SS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

