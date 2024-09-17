Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart for Matchup Against Rutgers
Virginia Tech released their weekly two-deep depth chart ahead of the Hokies' interesting matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Some rumored changes from last week's press conference happened this week.
Before week three, Brent Pry had said that Tuten would be removed from the kick returner role, but he remained in the role for the weekly depth chart, and P.J. Prioleau landed the role as the starting kick returner. Now, that change has been reflected in the depth chart.
Some other changes were made as well.
The offensive line was shaken up in this week's depth chart. Layth Ghannam and Bob Schick were named as co-starters at left guard, which moved Schick from right guard to left guard. With this change, backup left guard Brody Meadows was forced to backup right guard on the depth chart.
On the defensive line, Kelvin Gilliam and Wilfried Pene switched spots on the weekly chart. Gilliam is now listed as a co-starter with Josh Fuga at one of the defensive tackle spots. Pene is now listed as a co-backup with Kemari Copeland behind Aeneas Peebles.
There was also a change at linebacker. At WILL Linebacker, Caleb Woodson got the first spot in the depth chart over Keli Lawson, who started at the position during the first three weeks of the Hokies' season.
Here is the Hokies' depth chart ahead of their game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
RB
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
WR
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
WR
Jaylin Lane
Takye Heath
WR
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
LT
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
LG
Layth Ghannam
OR Bob Schick
C
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
RG
Kaden Moore
Brody Meadows
RT
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
C.J. McCray
DT
Josh Fuga
OR Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
DT
Aeneas Peebles
Wilfried Pene OR Kemari Copeland
DE
Cole Nelson
OR Keyshawn Burgos
WLB
Caleb Woodson
Keli Lawson
MLB
Sam Brumfield
Jaden Keller
STAR
Keonta Jenkins
Caleb Spencer
CB
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
S
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
S
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
CB
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
PK
John Love
Kyle Lowe
KO
Kyle Lowe
John Love
H
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
KR
P.J. Prioleau
Malachi Thomas
PR
Jaylin Lane
Ali Jennings
LS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
SS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall