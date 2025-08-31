Virginia Tech vs South Carolina: How to Watch and Listen
Gameday has arrived in Atlanta for Virginia Tech vs South Carolina.
The Hokies and the Gamecocks will square off in one of the marquee matchups of the first weekend, with Virginia Tech hoping to pull a big upset.
How to watch and listen
TV: The game will be televised on ESPN with Bob Wichusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sidelines) on the call.
Radio: The Virginia Tech Sports Network will carry the contest over the airwaves in Blacksburg on 105.3 FM. Bill Roth will handle play-by-play duties while Mike Burnop provides color commentary and Zach Mackey reports from the sideline.
Live Audio: Listen to live audio coverage of the matchup at HokieSports.com/listen or through the HokieSports mobile app.
What does today's game mean?
Is Virginia Tech closer to the top of the ACC or the bottom? We may find out on Sunday when they face South Carolina in Atlanta.
Of course the obvious headline in this game is going to be South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer coaching against his fathers team. Frank Beamer is the greatest coach in the history of Virginia Tech and there is certain to be a lot of talk in the lead up to this game about his son coaching against the Hokies.
While Virginia Tech is not going to have the same amount of hype that it received ahead of the 2024 season, South Carolina is going to enjoy plenty. The Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of last season and made a case to be in the College Football Playoff at the end. They are going to return quarterback LaNorris Sellers and standout defensive end Dylan Stewart, and may just start the year in the top 10. The Hokies, on the other hand, have been one of the hardest-hit teams when it comes to transfer portal entries, and their roster is going to look a lot different when the two teams kick off the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To Brent Pry's credit, he did a solid job of landing talent in the portal after an early mass exodus, but they are going to be the underdog in week one vs South Carolina.
Heading into his fourth season, Hokies head coach Brent Pry is 0-5 against ranked teams in the regular season, but he is going to have a chance to immediately reverse that trend when the season starts.
South Carolina is going to be replacing a lot of NFL talent that was on their team last season. SEC defensive player of the year Kyle Kennard, safety Nick Emmanwori, running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, and linebacker Demetrius Knight are just a few of the players that the Gamecocks will be missing. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has done a fantastic job of recruiting, but having so many new starters at positions in week one can make things challenging.
South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.