Virginia Tech vs Stanford Kickoff Time Officially Announced For Oct.5th
Virginia Tech might be gearing up for their matchup on the road vs No. 7 Miami, but the kickoff time for the matchup vs Stanford on Oct. 5th was just announced.
The Hokies and the Cardinal will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
This is going to be only the second matchup ever between the two programs (2011 Orange Bowl) and the first matchup between the two programs since Stanford joined the ACC. Stanford is 2-1 this season and just pulled an upset over Syracuse on the road. They face a huge task this weekend on the road vs Clemson.
Virginia Tech is coming off of a disappointing loss to Rutgers on Saturday, a loss that dropped the Hokies to 2-2 for the season. After an offseason full of hype and promise, the Hokies have losses to Vanderbilt and Rutgers. While they still don't have an ACC loss and are technically still in the conference title race, there has been nothing to suggest that things are going to get turned around.
In terms of where they go from here and the mindset of the team, this is what head coach Brent Pry said last night after the loss to Rutgers:
"Yeah, obviously there are signs out there in each of these four games, the wins and the losses, of the team that we can be. We just haven't put it all together. You know, another slow start today, you can't dig yourself in a hole. As proud as I am of the way we battled back, you can't dig in the hole. We got to coach better and play better, you know, early in the game. But it's a four-quarter game. Games like today prove that. You got a chance to win it at the end, and they made two good plays, and we didn't make enough of them.
Yeah, you know, again, we didn't listen to the expectations. I mean, we're happy to have them here at Virginia Tech. We know the team we have. We know the potential we have. But, you know, you can't just be about potential, you got to meet it, and we're not doing that right now. We are a better team than what we showed today. You make a few more plays on offense, you make a few more plays on defense, just a couple of plays on teams. You can't lose the takeaway battle and explosive play battle and win the game. Very difficult, and we almost did it."
Virginia Tech at Miami kicks off at 7:30 on Friday night and will be televised on ESPN.