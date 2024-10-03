Virginia Tech vs Stanford: Three Hokies to Watch on Offense this Week
Virginia Tech had perhaps its best offensive performance of the week against No. 7 Miami last week. After struggling with through much of the first few weeks of the season, the Hokies finally had a sound game on that side of the ball, showing why they were getting so much love coming into the season. Virginia Tech ran for over 200 yards last Friday night, with star running back Bhayshul Tuten leading the way with 140.
Stanford's defense is not as talented as Miami's of course, but that does not automatically mean that Virginia Tech is going to have a strong game on offense, though the stats would lead you to believe that.
Here is who I am keeping an eye on this weekend for the Hokies offense.
QB Kyron Drones
Three of the four quarterbacks that Stanford has played this year have thrown for at least 255 yards. The Cardinals rank 112th in the country in dropback success rate allowed and this could lead to a big game from quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones has not thrown for more than 200 yards this year aside from the opening game vs Vanderbilt, but the Cardinal defense could provide opportunities for Drones to have his best game of the year. While the stats won't blow you away, there were glimpses last week of Drones having success through the air. He is a dangerous runner, but his arm might be on display this weekend.
RB Bhayshul Tuten
After a disappointing season opener vs Vanderbilt in which he only rushed for 34 yards on nine carries, Tuten has been argualy the best running back in the ACC. He has had at least 115 yards in the four games since the Vanderbilt loss, with his season high 141 yards coming last week vs a stout Miami defense. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry last week and had a long run of 55 yards. Stanford does not have as good of a defense as the Hurricanes and I would bet that Tuten has another big day on the ground as the vocal point of the Hokies offense.
WR Stephen Gosnell
We talked about Stanford being weaker against the pass and that could mean that one of Virginia Tech's wide receivers could have a big day. Gosnell is my choice. He has 12 catches this season for 223 yards and he averages a whopping 18.6 yards per catch. The Stanford defense gives Virginia Tech a chance to have big plays through the air and Gosnell is a candidate for that.