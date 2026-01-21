Who Did ESPN Predict to Be Virginia Tech's Starting Quarterback for the 2026 Season?

Virginia Tech football's 2026 campaign is a long way away, but the offseason rages on. Today, ESPN released its long-form article on all 68 of its projected starting quarterbacks at the Power Four level; the article was co-written by Adam Rittenberg, Eli Lederman and Max Olson.

The QB portal is still active, but we’re turning a page toward the 2026 season and predicting every starting QB — and competition situation — for every Power Four team.



Carve out some time for this one, from @ByEliLederman, @max_olson and me.https://t.co/py8Q5l0CYC — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 21, 2026

Here's what they had to say on Virginia Tech and the projected starter — Ethan Grunkemeyer.

" Why he'll start: Despite never unseating Drew Allar at Penn State until Allar broke his ankle in October, Grunkemeyer followed coach James Franklin and others to Virginia Tech. He'll work again under quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien and Ty Howle, the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Penn State who will be the primary OC with Virginia Tech. Grunkemeyer came to Penn State as the nation's No. 76 overall recruit, and the Ohio native showcased his talent down the stretch, completing better than 67% of his pass attempts in five of his final six games, and not throwing an interception in the last four contests. If he adjusts well to a new program, he should take the first snaps of the Franklin era in Blacksburg.

Competition: Virginia Tech is largely unproven at quarterback following the departure of three-year starter Kyron Drones. Franklin has already brought two more passers into the program in North Carolina freshman transfer Bryce Baker, an SC Next 300 recruit a year ago, and top-200 recruit Troy Huhn out of California. A.J. Brand and Kelden Ryan are both returning as redshirt freshmen, although neither saw game action in 2025."

Grunkemeyer started the final seven games of the season and should project as the instant starter, though Baker could provide a table floor if Grunkemeyer is injured or the Hokies opt to make a change under center. Save for Grunkemeyer, every other quarterback is a freshman or redshirt freshman and all four have not seen any college snaps, making Grunkemeyer's recruitment paramount.

Grunkemeyer was rumored to be "expected to commit to Virginia Tech", per multiple outlets. Grunkemeyer entered the portal on New Year's Day and officially committed to Virginia Tech on Jan. 14. The rising redshirt sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining, while Baker, Brand, Ryann and Huhn all have the full four years of eligibility remaining. This past season, Grunkmeyer threw for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions, logging a quarterback rating of 75.0. Extrapolated out to a full season, that rating would have ranked No. 25 in the country.

Virginia Tech's 2026 campaign starts on Saturday, Sept. 5 as the Hokies host VMI at Lane Stadium. The matchup will be Virginia Tech and VMI's first meeting since 1984.

