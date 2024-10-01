Virginia Tech vs Stanford: Three Storylines To Watch On Saturday
After their heartbreaking loss to Miami, Virginia Tech now goes on the road to face Stanford in the two program's first ACC conference meeting. Here are three storylines to watch.
1. Virginia Tech faces new regular season opponent.
From Hokie Sports: “ Saturday’s contest will be the first time Virginia Tech football and Stanford will face off in the regular season. Overall, it marks only the second meeting ever for the two programs. The Hokies and the Cardinal’s first matchup occurred in 2011 during the Orange Bowl, with Tech ranked 12th and Stanford ranked 5th. This weekend’s contest offers some interesting storylines as it will be the first regular season matchup for the program and the first as conference mates.”
2. Can Mansoor Delane keep up his elite play?
From Hokie Sports: "Tech’s secondary offers elite coverage personnel with a duo of talented corners on the boundary. Mansoor Delane has been a great asset for defensive coordinator Chris Marve and cornerbacks coach Derek Jones. The impressive junior leads the team with two interceptions and four pass breakups. After being challenged in the season opener, Delane has limited opposing receivers to just four receptions on 18 targets since Week 2. The Silver Spring, Maryland native also does good work providing run support, grading out at 74.1, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF)."
3. Can Ayden Greene prove to be productive in back to back games?
From Hokie Sports: "True sophomore Ayden Greene had his most productive contest to date against the Hurricanes. The speedy wideout recorded the first touchdown of his young career during Tech’s opening drive of the fourth quarter. Greene displayed good chemistry with quarterback Kyron Drones after the play broke down for a 16-yard score. Overall, the Knoxville, Tennessee product added three catches for 33 yards and the lone score. Greene will look to build on his outing against Miami as the team travels to face Stanford."