Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart for Matchup Against Stanford

How did the depth chart shake out?

RJ Schafer

Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (22) celebrates a sack against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (22) celebrates a sack against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Brent Pry's team and depth chart have seen plenty of movement throughout the season.

Kelvin Gilliam Jr. started the year as a rotational defensive line piece, coming out of a system at Oklahoma which did not play to his benefits. Brent Pry's plans for Gilliam have shown though. He's moved from a rotational piece to a backup to a starter in this week's depth chart.

In a correlating move though, Kemari Copeland was moved out of the depth chart, and Josh Fuga was moved to a backup role behind Gilliam.

There's plenty of opportunities on this Hokies team, especially for transfers and other players who haven't played to a certain extent, like Gunner Givens who just made his first appearance on Pry's depth chart this year.

Check out Virginia Tech's updated depth chart ahead of their next ACC matchup against Stanford.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

RB

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

WR

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

WR

Jaylin Lane

Takye Heath

WR

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

TE

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

LT

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

LG

Bob Schick

Gunner Givens

C

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

RG

Kaden Moore

Brody Meadows

RT

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

C.J. McCray

DT

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

Josh Fuga

DT

Aeneas Peebles

Wilfried Pene

DE

Cole Nelson

OR Keyshawn Burgos

WLB

Caleb Woodson

Keli Lawson

MLB

Sam Brumfield

Jaden Keller

STAR

Keonta Jenkins

Kaleb Spencer

CB

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

S

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

S

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

CB

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

PK

John Love

Kyle Lowe

KO

Kyle Lowe

John Love

H

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

KR

P.J. Prioleau

Malachi Thomas

PR

Jaylin Lane

Ali Jennings

LS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

SS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

