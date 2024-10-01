Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart for Matchup Against Stanford
Brent Pry's team and depth chart have seen plenty of movement throughout the season.
Kelvin Gilliam Jr. started the year as a rotational defensive line piece, coming out of a system at Oklahoma which did not play to his benefits. Brent Pry's plans for Gilliam have shown though. He's moved from a rotational piece to a backup to a starter in this week's depth chart.
In a correlating move though, Kemari Copeland was moved out of the depth chart, and Josh Fuga was moved to a backup role behind Gilliam.
There's plenty of opportunities on this Hokies team, especially for transfers and other players who haven't played to a certain extent, like Gunner Givens who just made his first appearance on Pry's depth chart this year.
Check out Virginia Tech's updated depth chart ahead of their next ACC matchup against Stanford.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
RB
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
WR
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
WR
Jaylin Lane
Takye Heath
WR
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
LT
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
LG
Bob Schick
Gunner Givens
C
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
RG
Kaden Moore
Brody Meadows
RT
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
C.J. McCray
DT
Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
Josh Fuga
DT
Aeneas Peebles
Wilfried Pene
DE
Cole Nelson
OR Keyshawn Burgos
WLB
Caleb Woodson
Keli Lawson
MLB
Sam Brumfield
Jaden Keller
STAR
Keonta Jenkins
Kaleb Spencer
CB
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
S
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
S
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
CB
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
PK
John Love
Kyle Lowe
KO
Kyle Lowe
John Love
H
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
KR
P.J. Prioleau
Malachi Thomas
PR
Jaylin Lane
Ali Jennings
LS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
SS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall