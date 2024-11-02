Virginia Tech vs Syracuse: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today’s Week Ten Matchup
Kickoff is almost here!
The Hokies are on the road today facing Syracuse and a win here would be huge. It would clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight season and it would keep Virginia Tech's hopes of making the ACC Championship alive. They will have to navigate a tough passing attack on the road today, but Virginia Tech is favored coming into the game today, as they have been all week. According toFanduel Sportsbook,the Hokies are favored by 3.5 points as we near kickoff. The total is set at 53.5
Here's how we think Virginia Tech's matchup against Syracuse will go.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 6-2 record this year: Virginia Tech 31-20
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 5-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 28-21
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 7-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 27-17
Connor Mardian (Writer), 5-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 26-20
RJ Schafer (Writer), 7-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 31-24
Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest updates from today's game! Refresh the page for updates, highlights, stats, and more as Virginia Tech looks to win their fourth straight game.