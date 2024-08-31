Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Commodores Name Their Starting Quarterback Ahead of Today's Matchup
It is gameday in Nashville between Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt. While Virginia Tech comes into this game as one of the most experienced teams in the country and an established quarterback, Vanderbilt had questions. Well one of those questions was answered this morning when ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Vanderbilt is going to start New Mexico State transfer Diego Pavia at quarterback today. This should not come as much of a surprise, bit it was made official this morning. Pavia was the starter for New Mexico State season and led them to a big upset on the road at Auburn.
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's game:
TV: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott
- Analyst: Sam Acho
- Sideline Reporter: Taylor Davis
- Mobile App: ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -13.5; Over/Under 48.0; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -550, Vanderbilt +400
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.