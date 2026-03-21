Virginia Tech Baseball Rolls to 7-1 Game One Victory Over Duke

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Behind a dominant start from Brendan Yagesh and a steady offensive buildup, Virginia Tech rolled past Duke 7-1 in the series opener Friday night at English Field.

The Hokies (11-9, 3-4 ACC) controlled the game from the third inning on, scoring in four separate frames while their pitching staff limited Duke to just one run on seven hits.

Yagesh set the tone early and never relinquished control. The southpaw pitcher worked seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits while striking out seven without issuing a walk. He improved to 2-1 on the season and consistently worked ahead in counts, forcing weak contact and stranding Duke baserunners throughout his outing.

Virginia Tech’s offense didn’t erupt, but it was able to simply execute. After being held scoreless through the first two innings, the Hokies broke through in the third inning with a decisive two-run rally.

Ethan Ball and Hudson Lutterman helped set the table before Pete Daniel delivered the game’s first big swing, lining a two-run single up the middle to give Tech a 2-0 lead. The Hokies added to that advantage an inning later when Nick Locurto singled to center field, driving in Treyson Hughes to make it 3-0.

That early cushion proved more than enough for Yagesh, who cruised through the middle innings. Duke (15-9, 3-4 ACC) threatened at times but could not capitalize, finishing 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and leaving five men on base.

The Hokies created further separation in the seventh inning, taking advantage of command issues from the Blue Devils’ bullpen. A bases-loaded walk to Owen Petrich forced in a run, and Henry Cooke followed with a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-0.

Virginia Tech put the game out of reach in the eighth inning with its most productive frame of the night. After a pair of baserunners reached, Sam Gates delivered a two-run single up the middle, scoring both Sam Grube and Locurto to extend the lead to 7-0.

Gates finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, reaching base three times and playing a key role in the Hokies’ ability to manufacture offense. Daniel added two RBIs, while Locurto and Lutterman each chipped in multi-hit efforts as part of a balanced lineup that produced nine hits.

Despite the final score, Virginia Tech left opportunities on the table, stranding 11 runners and going just 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Still, the Hokies consistently applied pressure, drawing five walks and working deep counts against Duke’s pitching staff.

Weavertook the loss for Duke, allowing three runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings while striking out six. The Blue Devils’ bullpen stabilized things briefly, but the damage had already been done as Virginia Tech continued to tack on late runs.

Duke’s lone bright spot came in the ninth inning when Jeff Lougee broke up the shutout with a solo home run, accounting for the Blue Devils’ only run of the night.

Brody Roe closed the game out for Virginia Tech, allowing one run over the final two innings while striking out two.

Virginia Tech’s pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts and did not issue a walk, a stark contrast to Duke’s five free passes and three HBP. The Hokies also played clean defense, committing no errors behind their pitchers.

The win gives Virginia Tech a strong start to the ACC series and snaps a recent stretch of inconsistent play, as the Hokies showed a more complete performance on both sides of the ball.

The series continues Saturday in Blacksburg, with Virginia Tech looking to build on a well-rounded performance that featured timely hitting, disciplined pitching and steady defense.