Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Three Hokies On Offense to Watch Tonight
Virginia Tech is hosting Vanderbilt tonight in what is going to be one of the best games of the day and arguably a must win for the Hokies and head coach Brent Pry. Virginia Tech was close to knocking off South Carolina last week and they are going to need to play a complete game to do so.
Here are three players to watch tonight as Virginia Tech tries to even their season at 1-1.
Kyron Drones, Quarterback
Drones struggled in Virginia Tech’s season-opening loss to South Carolina, completing just 15 of 35 passes for 221 yards, with two interceptions and no touchdowns. His 42.9% completion rate and multiple turnovers highlighted an inconsistent performance that the Hokies will need to correct heading into Saturday. Still, Drones’ dual-threat ability gives Virginia Tech a dynamic edge — especially against a Commodores defense he torched last season for a career-high 322 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Donavon Greene, Wide Receiver
In his Virginia Tech debut after transferring from Wake Forest, Greene established himself as the Hokies’ go-to target, hauling in three receptions for 94 yards in the season opener. His ability to win contested catches and generate explosive plays downfield adds a vertical threat to the offense and could stretch Vanderbilt's secondary.
Terrion Stewart, Running Back
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football.
In a preseason article, PFF gave Stewart high praise, calling him "one of the best running backs no one is talking about":
"Stewart was a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class. His first year at Bowling Green was the COVID-shortened season, but he still led the team in rushing yards as a true freshman. In 2021, he started five games and missed three due to injury. Stewart sat out the 2022 campaign to “focus more on [his] health and academic responsibilities” but returned in 2023 and immediately took over as a backfield weapon for the next two seasons. With one year of eligibility remaining, he transferred to Virginia Tech for the 2025 season, where he'll replace draft pick Bhayshul Tuten.
When we evaluate running backs, PFF's missed tackles forced per attempt metric is invaluable in judging a player independent of their offensive line. And that's where Stewart shines.
The statistic is exactly what it sounds like: Whether it be from a juke move, a stiff arm or a lowering of the shoulder, it encapsulates how often a player eludes a potential tackle. The beauty of the metric is that it doesn’t really matter how good the offensive line is; a running back can force a missed tackle behind the line of scrimmage, at the line of scrimmage and beyond the line of scrimmage. Of course, getting to space at the second level makes it easier to rack up forced missed tackles, so some context is helpful to judge a back’s abilities."
Stewart did not play in the loss to South Carolina but is expected to make his Virginia Tech debut on Saturday. His return to the lineup could be the addition the Hokies need to find the endzone.