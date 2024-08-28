Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Three Players to Watch on Vanderbilt's Defense this Saturday
A very tall task is looming on the horizon this Saturday for Vanderbilt as they prepare to face a Virginia Tech Offense that is returning most of their whole starting core from last season.
And given what went on last season for this Commodore defensive unit, they will have to look to some key players to get the job done in Nashville.
Rushing defense hit the Commodores hard last season as they struggled greatly against the run, finishing 108th in rushing defense, and placing 130th in opp. points per game. This Vandy Defense doesn’t have many true stars, but there are a few guys on the roster who can make an impact on the field against Virginia Tech.
Let's get into who those players are...
Langston Patterson - Inside Linebacker
This is a no-brainer if you know anything about Vanderbilt’s defense. Langston Patterson, the junior from Nashville, TN is entering his third year playing in his hometown. Patterson had his best season of his career as a sophomore this past season where he put up 74 total tackles, and added a hodgepodge of sacks, interceptions, and forced fumbles.
Being one of the team’s top players, he has established himself on this squad, which is where the star power truly lies for Vanderbilt. Patterson has got the speed to make plays all over the field and expect him to be a handful this coming Saturday against the Hokies.
CJ Taylor - Safety
Taylor is another guy like Langston Patterson who is one of the veterans and leaders on this Vanderbilt team. Entering his fourth year with the Commodores, the senior from Mcminnville, TN finished third on the team last season in total tackles with 55, as well as adding other stellar numbers including three sacks, three passes defended, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
Taylor has adapted to this position very well over time and stood out in the spring, being one of the best defensive players in the Vanderbilt practice scrimmages. Not only can he play boundary safety, but he can move down to the Star position too.
Taylor sure will have a lot on his plate dealing with the deep threat Kyron Drones and his receivers pose, as well as the rushing attack of Bhayshul Tuten.
Kolbey Taylor - Cornerback
Kolbey Taylor, the transfer from Wyoming, has some interesting intangibles that he is bringing to the Vandy defense this year. With 29 total tackles last season, including seven passes defended, he displays some good traits that the Commodores are looking for as a starting corner.
Via Vandy 247Sports:
“Taylor came to West End from Wyoming with traits out of the wazoo, but that didn't always translate into good football in the Mountain West Conference. Penalties were an issue in the spring, too. But Taylor appears to have developed nicely over the last few months and has locked down a starting spot.”
If Taylor can limit the penalties in Vandy’s week one matchup, he will be one of the most key guys, if not Vanderbilt's most important guy on the football field.