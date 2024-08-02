Virginia Tech Football: National Analyst Picks Kyron Drones to Make Huge Leap in Second Year
After taking over as the starting quarterback last season for Virginia Tech, Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones is hoping to take a big step forward this season. He finished the year as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the conference and his play and continued improvement are reasons to buy the Hokies as possible ACC contenders this season.
Last year, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels took a huge leap in his second season with the Tigers and ended up winning the Heisman Trophy and being picked No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders. Is there a quarterback in his second year after transferring who could make a similar leap? Maybe not, but One3 Spots Andy Staples thinks Drones is in for a huge second season with the Hokies:
"Virginia Tech’s Drones, who came from Baylor before last season, is an excellent choice for this category. It seemed as if it took about half of last season before Hokies offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and Drones got comfortable with one another. But once they did, Drones got much more efficient. Virginia Tech’s final two regular-season games — a 35-28 loss to N.C. State and a 55-17 win against Virginia — felt like a turning of the page.
But Drones isn’t the only QB trying to join a growing club of transfers who thrived in their second seasons with their new team. Though Baker Mayfield’s 2016 season, the year before he won the Heisman Trophy, probably was the first of this phenomenon, Joe Burrow’s 2019 Heisman season is the ultimate example of this jump. But the group keeps expanding as more teams take transfer quarterbacks with eligibility remaining. Last season, the top three Heisman Trophy votegetters (LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix) were transfers in their second season with their new teams. Dillon Gabriel produced jumps in completion percentage (62.7 to 69.3), yards per attempt (8.6 to 9.5) and touchdown passes (25 to 30) in the same number of games in his second season at Oklahoma. (He’ll take over for Nix at Oregon this season.)"
Drones played well last season, especially in the second part of the year and he has the Hokies primed to be contenders in the ACC this season. Could he end up being the best player in the conference this season? 247Sports analyst Carl Reed Jr had this to say on that topic:
"I think a kid that not enough people are talking about is Virginia Tec quarterback Kyron Drones. Kyron Drones is a guy that first got put on my radar by a couple of NFL scouts who really like his game. This kid is a bigger, thicker kid, he has a similar body type that Jalen Hurts had at Alabama. Virginia Tech last year, 17 touchdowns, 3 INT's, 818 rushing yards for five more touchdowns. He is an incredible dual-threat quarterback. Virginia Tech has five or six guys that are trending towards the NFL draft. I think that not only Kyron Drones has a chance to really push Cam Ward, he is also a part of the quarterback training group that is always with him, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, he does not get talked about enough, he is a pro and not only can Kyron Drones push Cam Ward to be ACC Player of the Year, Virginia Tech is going to be my sleeper team in the ACC because of the amount of NFL talent that I continue to hear scouts talk about. They have great quarterback play in Kyron Drones, they have a couple of defensive linemen and secondary guys."