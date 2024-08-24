Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Hokies Remain Double-Digit Favorite One Week Before the Season Opener
College football is officially back today. The season is going to kick off with a huge ACC matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State, but most of the programs around the country don't get started until next weekend. One of those programs is Virginia Tech, who gets to start their season the road next Saturday vs Vanderbilt.
The Hokies have been getting a lot of love during the preseason, but they have to back it up and it would be great to start the season on the road with a win. The whole offseason, Virginia Tech has been a near two-touchdown favorite over the Commodores and that has not changed with a week to go before the big game. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 13.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt next week and the total is set at 50.5.
It will be interesting to see how Virginia Tech looks right out of the gate. They are one of the most experienced teams in the country and should be able to be clicking. Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten should be able to continue their powerful rushing attack, the defensive line has a chance to be among the ACC's best, and the Hokies have one of the top cornerback duos.
The Hokies are likely going to be favored in ten games this season and some of them by over a touchdown. The only games in which they might be underdogs is when they go to Miami on September and when they host Clemson in November. If Virginia Tech can win the games that they are favored in as well as splitting the matchups between Miami and Clemson, then they could find themselves in Charlotte playing for an ACC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. There are some potential trip-up spots on their schedule though. Home games against Rutgers and Georgia Tech should not be overlooked, but the good thing is that the games are at home.
Virginia Tech could have a huge season and it begins on Aug. 31st at Vanderbilt.