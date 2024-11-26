Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Gives Kyron Drones and Collin Schlee Injury Designation for Virginia Game
Blacksburg, Vir -- In Brent Pry's weekly press conference he addressed the statuses of Virginia Tech's quarterbacks and it is clear that the Hokies are stretched thin at the helm of the offense.
After backup quarterback Collin Schlee suffered an injury against Duke, freshman quarterback William Watson III entered into the game and gave Virginia Tech some good quarterback play. Watson faced a lot of pressure in the pocket, and was sacked an sburd eight times after being subbed into the game.
Due to these sacks, he finished with -4 rushing yards, but he showed plenty of versatility throughout the game. He drew some online comparison to Kyler Murray, and honestly, it shows. He has a decent bit of arm strength for a 5-foot-11 freshman gunslinger, and he could play again next week in Virginia Tech's classic rivalry against Virginia.
Brent Pry listed both Kyron Drones and Collin Schlee as questionable ahead of the historic matchup. He added that both will practice, although very limited, and they could "just be watching" from the sidelines.
Coach Pry also added that Virginia Tech is preparing four quarterbacks to be ready to play this weekend, including Davi Belfort, a freshman quarterback from Brazil, a country which could begin to be the future of American college football.
Nothing is certain at this point at the quarterback position, as Virginia Tech could very well be playing their last game of the season this weekend.
The Hokies are taking that battle with an downhill mentality, Pry is accepting that they are banged up and they have dealt with some injuries, but Pry also accepts the fact that Virginia Tech has to be ready regardless, the reason why he is having four quarterbacks prepare for the Commonwealth Clash.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against Virginia
Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Every Player in Saturday’s Loss to Duke
Virginia Tech Football: Updated Bowl Projections For The Hokies Heading Into Final Game