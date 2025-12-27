Virginia Tech WR Cameron Seldon To Enter Portal

Virginia Tech wide receiver Cameron Seldon is entering the transfer portal, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The true junior wideout played one season with the Hokies and will have one year of eligibility at his next stop.

Prior to his one year in Blacksburg, Seldon entered collegiate ball with the SEC's Tennessee Volunteers. Coming out of high school, Seldon was a four-star recruit with an overall rating of 96, rated as the No. 77 player in the nation in the Class of 2024, the No. 3 ATH in the class and the top-rated player in the state of Virginia.

In his true freshman year, Seldon, then a running back, negated his redshirt by playing in five games. Against then-No. 17 Iowa in the 2023 Citrus Bowl, Seldon totaled 55 rushing yards on 13 carries. In his freshman year, Seldon notched 106 rushing yards on 25 carries and did not record a reception.

In 2024, Seldon played in four games again as a reserve running back. Against Chattanooga, Seldon recorded 47 rushing yards on seven caries. Seldon also logged 26 rushing yards against Mississippi State and 44 against UTEP; in the latter contest, he notched his first and only collegiate rushing touchdown.

Following his sophomore campaign with the Volunteers, Seldon, now listed as wide receiver, entered the portal with two years of eligibility, now rated as the No. 249 player in the 2025 transfer portal class and the 44th-highest wideout. In the spring game, Seldon recorded a gadget play touchdown, notching a 57-yard touchdown off a throw from fellow wideout Ayden Greene.

Now at wide receiver, Seldon produced an OK but unremarkable season in his third collegiate campaign. Seldon recorded 165 receiving yards (7.2 yards per reception) and two receiving touchdowns on 23 receptions. Seldon was second on the team in receptions behind WR1 Ayden Greene (31 receptions, 516 receiving yards).

The majority of Seldon's production came early in the season; with Takye Heath missing the opener and not at full strength for the beginning of the season, Seldon logged 92 receiving yards on 13 receptions in September. In October and November, those totals decreased to 55 receiving yards on seven receptions as Heath and Isaiah Spencer contended with Seldon for starting reps. Seldon started three contests and did not start any games after the Hokies' Week 6 contest against Wake Forest on Oct. 4.

Virginia Tech has 252 more days before its 2026 football campaign kicks off on Sept. 5, 2026, against VMI, the Hokies' and Keydets' first meeting since 1984.

