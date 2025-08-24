Virginia Tech WRs ‘Ready to Roll’ as Fontel Mines Rallies His Group
With just over a week remaining until Virginia Tech opens its 2025 season against South Carolina in the Aflac Kickoff, wide receivers coach Fontel Mines made one thing clear when he spoke to the media on Aug. 22: he is itching for real competition.
"I'm ready to stop going against our defense," Mines said after Friday's practice. "It's time to see another color, go against another team. We're ready to roll."
Virginia Tech’s wideout room looks different after losing four seniors — Jaylin Lane Lane, Da'Quan Felton, Ali Jennings and Stephen Gosnell — but Mines believes those veterans left a mark on the younger players. He credited the leadership example they set for helping Chanz Wiggins, Brodie Adams, Takye Heath and others learn “how to be a pro, how to be a college athlete, what to do, what not to do, how to practice, how to take care of your body.”
At the center of the room now is junior Ayden Greene. Mines left no doubt that Ayden Greene has become the voice and tone-setter among the receivers.
“No question,” he said. “He’s done a really good job of attacking that role, embracing that role vocally, on and off the field.”
Mines hasn’t let him get comfortable, however.
"I treat Ayden like a freshman," Mines explained. "And what I mean by that is, I don't relax. I don't take it easy on him, I don't take anything for granted as far as what the expectations are for him on a daily. And I think some guys need that. They need that constant push, whether it's myself or [assistant wide receivers coach Cam Philips who's done a really good job, and just being a mentor to those guys in that room and giving those guys confidence and extra film study and releases and pre-practice and post-practice. But you got to push him. You got to push him. He can't be complacent. He's confident. He's a little bit arrogant, which I love about him. That makes a really good receiver."
Behind Ayden Greene, Mines pointed to Donovan Greene as the “wily vet,” offering leadership on how to study film. Depth is also building. Mines said he feels “good with seven or eight guys” rotating in, and praised Tucker Holloway’s growth since spring.
"He's probably one of the most mature guys definitely in my room and on the team, to be able to self-recognize what he needs to get better and he's had a really good camp," Mines said about Holloway. "He's playing fast. That's something I couldn't say coming after the coming out of spring. He's playing fast. He's making some plays. He's a guy that I have full complete trust in."
The room also features versatile contributors like Isaiah Spencer, who can line up both inside and outside, and intriguing newcomers. Freshman Shamarius “Snook” Peterkin has turned heads with explosive plays, though consistency remains a work in progress.
"He's looking like a freshman, but he's looking like a really talented freshman, who probably has made the most explosive plays in camp and most touchdowns, but also probably the most mental errors," Mines said. "[But] he's similar to Ayden, as far as confident, like the moment's not too big for him. I don't think he's going to get out there and freak out. If it’s one thing that kid’s going to do, he’s going to make a play.”
Mines sees similar promise in Tennessee transfer Cam Seldon, whose raw athleticism is undeniable. With help from wide receivers assistant coach Cam Philips, Seldon has immersed himself in the details of becoming a wideout after previously having played running back at Tennessee.
"We had to just get him acclimated to running routes and cuts and break points and catching the ball at different angles," Mines said about Seldon. "Like the day Cam Seldon got here, three weeks straight, every single day, he's in the indoor, he's doing something extra, he's watching tape, he's on the jugs, he's just trying to get himself to 'How do I play the position?' But the growth for him is is going to be really big, probably middle to the end of the season. But a talent like that, you can't deny. No doubt one of the fastest, probably the fastest guy on the team. He's 6'2, he's 200-something pounds. So, you just got to find ways to get the ball in his hands."
For Mines, the bigger picture is clear: blend a mix of emerging talent and explosive freshmen into a group that can shoulder the load in 2025. He emphasized that once players are in his room, they are part of a family and a brotherhood, one that built on toughness and resilience.
As the opener approaches, Mines has tried to keep his message simple but steady: embrace the spotlight rather than shy away from it. He sees that mentality most clearly in Ayden Greene, whose poise, Mines said, has stood out since his high school days.
“The moment’s not too big for him,” Mines said. “He’s going to rise up at any challenge.”
For Mines, that combination of swagger and fearlessness is what defines a successful wide receiver. Ayden Greene says that the "sky's the limit" for his team. And with kickoff now a week away, Mines insists that his crew is ready to show it. The Hokies’ receivers, Mines insists, are ready to roll.